A Pierz man died Friday, April 30, as a result of a boating accident on Leech Lake.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the drowning victim was identified as 68-year-old Gregory Alan Tetrault, of Pierz.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said Monday in a written statement that his office received a report of a water emergency near the Sucker Bay area of Leech Lake at about 2:50 p.m. April 30. Sucker Bay is located on the northwest side of Leech Lake.
“Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that two adult males had been in a boat off the Sucker Bay landing when the victim (Tetrault), who was working on the boat’s drain plug, had fallen from the boat into the water,” Burch said in the statement.
According to the report, the other man in the boat jumped into the water and was able to float to shore with Tetrault and the boat. There, lifesaving efforts were attempted, but were unsuccessful.
The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and an autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Ambulance and Sanford AirMed.
