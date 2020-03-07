Chase Michael Schwendeman, 30, Pierz was convicted, Feb. 26, on a felony charge in Morrison County District Court for malicious punishment of a child.
The charges stemmed from a Jan. 2, 2019 incident when Schwendeman and another individual brought a 1-year-old child with a bloody lip to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and said that the child had taken a fall.
The injury was inconsistent with falling from a standing position and the child also had unexplained bruises all over his body, the criminal complaint said.
The child was airlifted to Minneapolis for further examination and a doctor determined that the child had an abnormally large number of injuries which were not consistent with common accidental injuries.
Doctors also discovered the child has a wrist fracture that was several months old.
The child’s mother told investigators that she had no explanation for the wrist fracture and that the bruising was from the child being in his crib.
She claimed she never saw any abuse in the home and when the incident happened that brought them to the hospital, she was in bed and that Schwendeman was caring for the child.
Schwendeman said he had taken the child out of his crib and left him in the living room to go feed the cat, then he heard a loud thud.
He claimed to have looked back and noticed the child fell and his lip was bleeding. He said that the child was unresponsive and barely conscious.
According to the criminal complaint that is when Schwendeman woke up the child’s mother and they went to the hospital.
Another family member told police that Schwendeman abuses the child by pushing him over and slapping him, giving him bloody lips.
Felony charges against Schwendeman for third degree assault of a victim under the age of four, third degree assault for a past pattern of child abuse and domestic assault, were acquitted.
Schwendeman was sentenced to five years of probation, fined $50 and credited for serving 60 days in local confinement.
