James Joseph Heinz, 30, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two felony counts of DWI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 13, when a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on a routine patrol on Highway 25, in Morrison County, when he observed a subject vehicle make an unsafe U-turn on the highway. The deputy followed the suspect vehicle and reportedly observed it waving within its traffic lane. When the vehicle turned into a driveway, the deputy was able to see the driver and visually identify him as Heinz, per the report. Heinz’s driving record showed that his driving privileges are canceled as Inimical to Public Safety.

