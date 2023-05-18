James Joseph Heinz, 30, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two felony counts of DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 13, when a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on a routine patrol on Highway 25, in Morrison County, when he observed a subject vehicle make an unsafe U-turn on the highway. The deputy followed the suspect vehicle and reportedly observed it waving within its traffic lane. When the vehicle turned into a driveway, the deputy was able to see the driver and visually identify him as Heinz, per the report. Heinz’s driving record showed that his driving privileges are canceled as Inimical to Public Safety.
The report states that the deputy activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle. Heinz reportedly drove by the deputy and headed back to the highway. The deputy then initiated a pursuit and reportedly attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle three separate times, but he was unable to disable the vehicle. At one point, Heinz allegedly attempted to ram the deputy’s squad car. Heinz eventually made it to his residence and attempted to go into his house. The deputy directed him to stop, and when Heinz did not stop, the deputy deployed his taser to gain compliance. Heinz was eventually placed under arrest.
According to the report, Heinz was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he was read the breath test advisory, and he reportedly agreed to give a breath test. The results of the breath test were taken at 1:56 a.m. and showed an alcohol concentration of .16.
The report states that after an examination of Heinz’s driving record, it shows that he has previously been convicted for driving while impaired in August 2015, July 2016, and again in March 2022. The three prior convictions enhance the current DWI offense to a felony.
If convicted of fleeing a peace officer, he could face up to three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
If convicted on the DWI charges, he could face up to seven years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.