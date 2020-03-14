Eugene Oscar Sanborn Jr., 35, Pierz was charged with felony domestic assault in Morrison County District Court.
He was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for driving with a cancelled license.
The charges stem from a March 5 incident, when law enforcement responded to the scene of a reported domestic assault.
The victim allegedly claimed that Sanborn came to the residence where they both live, was intoxicated and started to play loud music and also had the television on a high volume.
She said she was trying to sleep so she unplugged both the stereo and the TV.
This allegedly made Sanborn very angry so when the victim was plugging the TV back in, Sanborn attempted to throw a potted plant at her, according to the criminal complaint.
After calling 911, the victim allegedly said Sanborn left, but came back for his phone, kicking the door in as he entered.
At this point the victim said she hid in the bedroom, and allegedly discovered broken items after Sanborn left.
Officers reportedly located Sanborn driving with an expired license and arrested him.
During the transport to the jail, Sanborn allegedly became belligerent with officers and made it difficult to be escorted to a cell, according to the criminal complaint.
Sanborn has a criminal history including multiple assault charges, terroristic threats and violating restraining orders.
If convicted, Sanborn faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
