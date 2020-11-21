Alexander Gregory Wiggers, 19, of Pierz, was charged with second degree arson of a building with a value of $1,000 or more.
According to the statement of probable cause, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a fire inside the Pierz Post Office building at 11:28 p.m., Nov. 15. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to a witness, who allegedly stated he stopped by the post office to get his mail and when he walked into the building, he allegedly observed a fire across the room on the envelope stand.
The witness stated he allegedly turned around and observed another fire on a shelf to the left of the entry door. He told law enforcement that he ran outside and allegedly saw someone walking by City Hall and yelled at the person to call 911. The witness told deputies that he ran back inside the building and allegedly pulled the burning envelope stand outside and threw it in the snow. He stated that he “then grabbed more snow and threw it on the fire that was next to the door.”
The witness stated the areas were still smoldering when the fire department arrived and set a fan in the doorway to clear smoke out of the building and to check around for any additional fires. A deputy allegedly observed charred areas on the walls and burned envelopes and paper. Near the front door, the deputy allegedly observed a pack of cigarettes in the ashes with what appeared to be a branch from a tree or shrub. The state fire marshal was called to begin an investigation.
The Pierz police chief, now assisting at the scene, allegedly reviewed surveillance cameras along Main Street in Pierz and allegedly observed a subject entering the post office at approximately 11:12 p.m. The subject then exited the post office.
The police chief noted that the suspect was allegedly wearing dark colored pants, lighted colored shoes and a light colored hooded coat. The surveillance video allegedly showed that at 11:25 p.m., the witness arrived at the scene and reported the fire. While the witness was trying to put out the fires, cameras allegedly show that the suspect was walking by City Hall. The suspect was identified as Alexander Gregory Wiggers.
The police chief went to Wiggers’ residence located on North Main Street in Pierz. A family member was allegedly present in the home and allowed the chief to speak to Wiggers. Wiggers allegedly admitted to starting the fire in the Pierz Post Office by using different brochures and a pack of Camel cigarettes.
Wiggers was placed under arrest, at which time the police chief located items of clothing belonging to Wiggers that allegedly match the items of clothing that he was wearing in the surveillance video.
If convicted, Wiggers faces up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine.
