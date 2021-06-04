Zachary Troy Lyon, 24, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and one gross misdemeanor account of fifth degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 25, an officer with the Pierz Police Department received a report of a domestic assault. The officer met with the victim, who said she was assaulted the previous night by her fiancée, Lyon, at their residence.
The victim told law enforcement that Lyon had been drinking in the early afternoon hours of May 24 and the couple got into an argument before bedtime. She said “he got into her face” and took her to the ground. The victim further explained to police that Lyon got on top of her and started choking her, initially with one had, but eventually with both. She said she was “completely unable to breathe” and “felt her eyes going dark,” according to the complaint.
She told the officer Lyon eventually stopped choking her and got off of her, agreeing to talk about what happened the following day. She told officers that it was the fourth time she has been assaulted by Lyon, though this was the first time she reported it.
The officer made note of marks on the victim’s neck, rug burns on her knees and bruises on top of her left hand.
When Lyon was located by police, he allegedly admitted that he was in an argument with the victim, though he initially claimed that he “tripped forward,” causing him to run into the victim and knocking them both to the ground, according to the complaint. He also said in a statement that the victim was choking him, and that he only did so to her after she grabbed his neck.
According to the complaint, Lyon alleged he had “blacked out” several times during the confrontation and did not remember what happened “until he realized that the situation was getting out of control.”
He later stated that after he realized what was happening, he stopped choking the victim and agreed to talk the next day, the complaint said.
If convicted, Lyon faces a maximum charge of three years imprisonment and/or a $3,000 for the domestic assault by strangulation and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for on the gross misdemeanor charge.
