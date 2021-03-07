Pierz lovebirds celebrate 70 years of marital bliss

When Ray and Mary Ann Poepping of Pierz married March 29, 1951, they made the commitment of growing old together. This year, they are celebrating 70 years of marriage.
“I’m surprised by how fast it all went by,” she said.
The lovebirds met at a dance in St. Cloud. She was sitting in a booth with several of her friends and she caught his eye.
“I came alone and asked her to dance,” he said.
After the dance was over, Ray said he had asked her if he could give her a ride home. She said yes and before long, the two were writing letters back and forth. It was how they communicated.
“I’d write a letter one day and he’d write back the next,” she said.
Although more than 70 years have passed, Ray said he still has all of Mary Ann’s letters.
After they had courted for about a year, Ray proposed to Mary Ann, March 19, 1950. They were sitting in his grey 1938 Chevrolet two door sedan when he surprised her. She knew exactly what was about to happen as soon as she saw him pull the ring box out of the glove compartment.
Ray and Mary Ann married a year after the engagement. Since he was 20 and she was 19 at the time, they both needed their parents’ permission to get a marriage license. Back then, Ray said, you had to be 21 years old to get married.
While Mary Ann’s parents, Leo and Frances Dombrovski, were ready to give their daughter’s hand in marriage, Ray’s father, Bernard Poepping, was not thrilled at first.
“He thought I was too young to get married,” Ray said.
Although his mother, Olivia, was OK with their son getting married, Ray said, she would have gone with whatever his father decided. While Bernard may have second guessed the marriage, he changed his mind after he met Mary Ann and got to know her, they said.
The wedding was held at St. Paul’s Parish in St. Cloud with the reception at Mary Ann’s parents’ home. Since her cousin, Mary Schwegel, had married the year before and the dress fit Mary Ann perfectly, she was able to borrow it for the special day. As per tradition, Ray didn’t get to see his bride in the dress until right before they walked in to the church.
For the first few years, the couple lived in a couple of apartments relatives owned before they built their own in St. Cloud. Ray purchased a house that was auctioned off as a road would be built on the property it was on. He then used the majority of the material from that house to build theirs, he said.
After living there for several years, and four children being born in that home, they moved to Albertville when he was asked to manage a lumberyard there. Besides working on the railroad, he had worked part-time at the lumberyard to make ends meet.
Because of his experience, Ray was later asked to manage a lumber yard in Pierz, which he and two other partners, Gilbert Boser and Ewold Gall, purchased later on.
In 1973, Ray and Mary Ann built the home in Pierz and moved in a year later. It has been a good home for them and their children. All together they had eight — Jeanette, Carol, Patricia, Susan, John, Paul, Daniel and Donna.
The couple has continued to make Pierz their home. A few years after Ray went into partnership with Boser and Gall, Boser sold his shares to the other partners. Eventually, Gall followed his lead and sold his shares to Ray, who continued to run the lumberyard until he sold it in the late 1980s.
Throughout the majority of their marriage, Mary Ann always worked with her husband in some capacity. At the lumberyard, she handled the bookkeeping. She also took care of the household finances, paid the bills and managed the checkbook. Since she didn’t have a driver’s license, she also depended on him to go to different places at times.
“I have never driven a car. Where he goes, I go. We are together pretty much all of the time,” she said.
Looking back at their marriage and ability to work together as well as they did, they contribute to simply caring and being considerate of one another.
“For me, it was to learn to say yes instead of objecting right away to an idea she had. In other words, always take your partner’s idea into consideration if they suggest something. Work together, not against each other,” Ray said.
Mary Ann said her husband also had a knack for remembering various dates, such as birthdays and anniversaries.
“There was always flowers,” she said.
Another common occurrence between them is humor. They laugh a lot together and has done so throughout their marriage.
“She is a great woman, a good woman, makes good food and patches my clothes, so I can’t complain. She makes me happy,” Ray said.
Whenever they had a disagreement, they simply sat down by the kitchen table, talked it over and came up with a mutually acceptable solution.
“One of the many things I like about him is that he is easy going,” Mary Ann said.
In their younger years, Ray and Mary Ann liked to go to different dances. Since he wasn’t as good at polka as she was, he usually left the high speed dance to his wife and her friend, who was equally talented. That is, until then learned the jitter bug, he said.
Now, several years later, at age 89 and 90, the couple enjoys spending time with their children, 30 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He also likes to make wood urns, which she varnishes. Mary Ann also enjoys doing various yard work, such as mowing grass.
It all comes down to team work, they said.
