The Pierz Pioneers girls basketball team have had a trying last few weeks as they dropped their fifth game in a row to fall to 8-9 on the season. They lost 56-47 to their conference rival Milaca, Thursday, Feb. 2.
Alyssa Sadlovsky finished as the Pioneers’ leading scorer with 13 points on 5-of-13 field goals. Sadlovsky made two twos and three threes.
Lily Riley recorded 11 points for the Pioneers. She made 4-of-22 field goals, hitting 1-for-1 on 2-pointers and 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.
Things didn’t get much better for the Pioneers in their next game, falling 45-40 to Esko, Friday, Feb. 3.
Sadlovsky came away with 16 points on 5-of-10 field goals. She made one two, four threes and two free throws.
Sophie Leidenfrost had her best scoring game of the season. She finished with 13 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 on all of her shots, hitting 2-for-2 on 2-pointers and 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.
The Pioneers fell to 8-10 after their sixth straight loss. They took on Foley, Tuesday, Feb. 7 and lost again.
Pierz held a 21-19 lead going into the second half, but the Falcons came back to outscore the Pioneers 25-17, handing them their seventh straight loss, 44-38.
Sadlovsky and Schommer led the Pioneers with 10 points each. Schommer finished 4-of-13, hitting 3-of-8 2-pointers and 1-of-5 3-pointers. She was also 1-for-3 on free throws.
Sadlovsky finished 4-of-15 on field goals, making two twos and two threes.
The Pioneers fell to 8-11 and host St. Cloud Cathedral, Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:15 p.m.
Swanville Bulldogs
Swanville managed to rebound from its previous loss to Upsala by taking down Mille Lacs, Thursday, Feb. 2.
In the 54-28 win, Avery Douglas led the way by scoring 21 points, making 5-of-7 from inside the arc. She was a thief on the court, coming away with eight steals and two deflections. Douglas also recorded six assists and five rebounds.
Amelia Hudalla finished with 10 points, hitting 5-of-12 shots from inside the arc. Hudalla came down with eight rebounds and had two assists.
The Bulldogs fell back to .500, 9-9, losing to Paynesville 62-43, Monday, Feb. 6.
Douglas was responsible for over half of the team’s score, recording 26 total points. Hudalla added nine more points.
Swanville hosts LPGE, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:15 p.m.
Upsala Cardinals
Upsala’s four game win streak was shattered as they fell to Pine River-Backhus, 56-43, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Brenna Graves was the only Cardinal to crack double digit points against the Tigers. Graves recorded 10 points on 4-of-14 field goals. All four of her baskets came from inside the arc and she added two more points on free throws. She also led the team with seven rebounds.
The Cardinals took on Hinckley-Finlayson, Monday, Feb. 6 and improved to 10-10 after a 61-41 win.
Sammy Pilarski led the way for the Cardinals, scoring 17 points on 7-of-15 shots. She had her best performance inside the arc, making 6-of-8 shots. Pilarski also had eight total rebounds and an impressive nine steals.
Upsala looks to start another win streak as they travel to Verndale, Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:15 p.m.
Royalton Royals
Royalton fell to 10-8 after a disappointing loss to Holdingford, Friday, Feb. 3. In the 56-29 loss, the Royals only mustered nine points in the first half and were unable to recover in the second half.
Mya Yourczek finished as the Royals’ leading scorer, making 5-of-8 of her total field goals for 13 total points. She made three twos, two threes and a free throw. On top of leading the team in scoring, Yourczek also led the team in rebounds, with 11.
Kylie Waytashek recorded 11 points, one 2-pointer, two 3-pointers and three free throws.
Royalton looked to get back in the win column against Rush City, Tuesday, Feb. 7, and they did, taking down the Tigers 57-37.
Yourczek was the leading scorer once again. She had one of her best games of the season, scoring on 8-of-12 2-pointers for 21 total points. She added to her total with a three and two free throws. Yourczek also led the team in rebounds, with 14, and was tied for first in steals, with four.
Waytashek recorded 13 points on 4-of-14 field goals. She made two twos, two threes and three free throws. She also finished the game with three rebounds and two blocks.
They improved to 11-8 and take on ACGC on the road, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.
Little Falls Flyers
Little Falls fell to 6-11 after a tough 63-36 loss to Zimmerman, Thursday, Feb. 2.
Claire VanRisseghem led the Flyers with 12 points. She was 4-of-9 on 2-pointers and made all four of her free throws. She also led the team with 10 rebounds and had three steals.
The Flyers took on Milaca, Tuesday, Feb. 7, losing again, this time 64-49.
VanRisseghem led the team in points again, scoring on 6-of-7 field goals for 13 points. All of her shots came from inside the 3-point line and she also led the team in rebounds, with eight, and had two steals.
Maira Smude and Malin Youngberg finished with 11 points each. Smude, in her best game of the season, finished a perfect 4-for-4 on her shots, hitting three threes. Youngberg made 4-of-13 baskets, 4-of-11 coming from inside the arc.
The Flyers fell to 6-12 and travel to Fergus Falls, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.