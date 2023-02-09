The Pierz Pioneers girls basketball team have had a trying last few weeks as they dropped their fifth game in a row to fall to 8-9 on the season. They lost 56-47 to their conference rival Milaca, Thursday, Feb. 2.

Alyssa Sadlovsky finished as the Pioneers’ leading scorer with 13 points on 5-of-13 field goals. Sadlovsky made two twos and three threes.

