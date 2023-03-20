The city of Pierz has a little problem.
A good problem — more demand for lots in its industrial park than lots available.
Monday, the Council discussed different options to move forward.
In the past, the city has sold the lots to businesses for $1, with the businesses paying about $5,000 for water and sewer hookups, and paying for electric hook-ups. In order to qualify, the businesses had to fill out an application, to show how many employees they had/intended to have, and meet a requirement of number of years to be in business on the property.
Making the lots easy to purchase allowed the city to start to collect property taxes on the lots.
The challenge, according to Mayor John Perleberg, was to decide how the city should move forward with the price of the lots.
Owners of one of the four interested businesses, Josh and Maria Andrea of ProPeak Construction, attended the meeting to hear what the Council had to say and offer their input.
The couple had expressed interest in 2022, for a lot behind Smude’s, which had a right of first refusal in place.
“Josh has already got plans for a location there, and I personally think it would be a real good pick to have somebody local and somebody younger in the community,” Perleberg said.
City Administrator Bob Otremba and Perleberg visited with Bob Gruber of TCB Marine, who owns a lot but would like to purchase another, because his business is growing. He purchases boats, repairs them and resells them.
One issue the city has is that its new city maintenance shop is next to TCB and there are issues going around the building with city equipment, because it’s a tight fit.
The city is looking at getting an easement from TCB to drive around the building.
“Right now, the assumption is that both of these lots are $1. We haven’t made a final decision on it,” Perleberg said. “For me, there’s benefits for Josh and TCB if we do it for $1. They’d (TCB) give us an easement to drive around it and both are considered as local businesses, so we’re supporting our local community once again.”
However, several options laid out before the Council included for the city to charge market value for the lots, auction the lots off making sure each bidder had an acceptable plan for the lot, or accept sealed bids for the lots with minimum bids. Any money made on selling the lots could be used to create a fund for another industrial park.
“I’m not sure what you guys want, if you have questions for me, if you want my thoughts on it,” Josh said, noting when they first applied in September 2022 (after first right of refusal expired), the lots were being sold for $1.
While he understood the concept of charging more to work on getting a new industrial park, his plans had been based on the $1.
Last year, he had two local people he subcontracted with for work. This year, he plans to have between six and eight subcontractors.
Josh explained he had been in the construction business for quite a few years, because his father owned Andrea Cabinets for more than 30 years. He spent time working with his dad, between high school and college.
Otremba said he struggled to find anything as far as precedence as to how the city had handled these situations in the past.
He laid out the steps to Josh in September 2022, and had done the same for another resident.
The business must complete a business assistance application, which goes to the Economic Development Authority (EDA) for review, and costs the applicant $150.
The EDA then makes a recommendation to the Council to approve or not.
Another point brought up, Otremba said, is that the city owns property in the Industrial Park and there may be a need in 15, 20 or 30 years, for storage for city equipment.
“We don’t have a ton of storage on that property, it’s something to weigh out,” Otremba said.
There had also been discussion on adding on to Industrial Park and making the lots larger, so businesses could employee more people, Perleberg said.
“It’s hard on a one-acre lot to put a ton of people on there,” he said. As the city grows, maybe three to five-acre lots would be better, and large enough to accommodate larger businesses.
Josh noted they had filed their application and had plans for a building sketched out at Bob’s Lumber in Pierz. Now, he said, they were waiting to hear back about what prices are, as well as from a couple of builders to get an idea of where construction is.
He said Otremba had asked them to have everything in by March 22.
Since a qualified business candidate must build within one year of approval of the application, Council Member Don Bujalski asked Josh if that were possible.
“It’s something we’d probably move on pretty quick if we decide to move on it,” he said.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar asked whether the Andreas were first before some of the other interested parties.
Otremba said a welding shop that operates near Little Falls had expressed interest. He had given applications to all of the businesses, received one back, but none have paid the $150.
“With any business that comes into town, it’s the benefits that it brings to the city,” said Council Member Jacque Johnson.
“I want our town to continue to grow, and I want our town to continue to thrive, and I want our town to have job creation, it’s really important, we’re a great pass-through town, but I would really like to see more jobs actually in our town,” she said.
Johnson asked Josh what his thoughts were on job creation, job retention and what benefits he felt his company would bring to the city.
“If this goes through, we decide to build there, obviously we’d source all of our materials locally,” he said. “If we do work here in the local Pierz area, we’ll use all local material from local lumber yards. It’s pretty easy for people to save money and cut corners and go to big box stores and they can make some extra money that way. I’ve never agreed with it. I stay pretty true with that — that’s kind of our thing.”
He said owning a business would bring up opportunities to give back.
“We try to do a lot of local benefits now, since starting the business, and we do a lot of things for schools, as far as fundraising,” he said. “That’s some of the local things we can kind of give back. I grew up in Pierz and we’re growing our family here, so we don’t really intend on moving.”
Bednar asked whether the Andreas intended to hire employees down the line, instead of subcontractors.
Josh said it’s a possibility. The business is new and it’s been trending up.
“So far, we’re learning as we grow,” he said.
Otremba suggested an application be filled out to come before the EDA Board to discuss it.
“If it’s $1 or $10,000, it’s all discussion,” he said.
Johnson noted that in the past, the city had worked with revitalization grants from the state of Minnesota.
She said her first thought was to use grants, using a 10-year grant as an example.
“It’s a loan you take out through the city and then, when you have that investment in the town, then after 10 years of living there, then the loan is forgiven,” she said. “My thought process on that too was, if the land is worth $10,000 for the lot, we would grant that to you as a loan, where, essentially, after 10 years, there would be no loan. But if you were to go out of business or do not maintain the loan or requirements, then the city would be owed the money, whether on property taxes. In the past we’ve done grants, even through COVID, we did grants to businesses instead of recouping those funds.”
She said she was really big about supporting local businesses and wanted the town to grow.
“I just also think there also has to be accountability and you know, we need to make sure that we’re making sound decisions with businesses in our town, and it seems like you know, yours is growing and that’s awesome, and I want to continue to see that happen,” she said. “But then, we’re out too if you fail and then that’s monies that we’ve invested that we could have recouped and not gotten back. In my opinion, instead of selling lots for $1, I’d prefer it would be granted, or for us to figure out a way to do something like that, so then there’s skin in the game.”
Johnson said she’d like to see what the market value of the lots is, and to look at the granting scenario.
“You put a dollar down, that’s your down payment, and then you’re granted that land for 10 years and if you stay, then that grant is forgiven,” she said.
Bednar said he liked that idea, noting Little Falls had done something similar, a program where businesses fixed up their buildings and the loans were forgiven at a certain point.
“I like the concept. I don’t want the city to basically, if we grant it for $1 — not saying Josh would do this, then the owner if they decided not to stay in business, then the city has given him the lot and there’s no way to recapture that and do anything different, and I don’t want us to be taken advantage of.”
Otremba reiterated city staff needed direction from the Council.
“It definitely starts with an application,” he said.
Maria noted that there was something in the paperwork that referred to a five-year assessment of more than $10,000, that could be forgiven if the business stayed for five years.
“It lists in here in default, so if you’re not in business within five years, you have to pay back the assessment value of $10,625 — which is how they were looking at the lot, so people aren’t just buying the lots and selling them in five years and making money, so the city is losing the money,” Maria said. “So either you’re waving the assessment and if that would be added to it and paying the loan back — is it one or the other kind of thing?”
She asked that the Council review other applications they had accepted and how it was worded.
Bednar said it would be good for the Council to review the current agreement.
“It’s been years since we had to do it, so I think before we make a decision on any part of it, let’s know what that is. If this needs to be a workshop, I’m fine with that,” he said.
“To be honest it’s impossible to fill out an application when you don’t know what the cost is, you get the cost of the building, we’re such in a gray area; do we even apply, is it even feasible,” Maria said. “We’re kind of in that stagnant period, waiting until we know what the city is wants to do, whether assessments or loans or waiving.”
Johnson said there was no reason to not apply with what was known.
“If you’re offered it, you can still back out,” Johnson said. “My concern is that if you don’t apply and others apply, you lose out on it and it would have been very beneficial for you.”
Maria noted when they had talked about it last summer, the lot they were looking at was tied up with another contractor.
“And then it was September, we weren’t ready to build and now there’s snow,” she said.
Johnson said the city has offered an extension in the past and Bednar noted the city had offered a right of refusal.
“We want the right fit there, so whoever comes in is not necessarily going to get it. We want a business here to invest in community,” Johnson said. “But we also just want to make sure we’re protecting you and protecting the city. This Council, while amazing, is not going to be here forever, so we want to put some steps in place to protect our business owners and protect our town.”
Johnson moved to table the issue and hold a workshop to work out the details.
Bednar advised the Andreas to fill out the application in the meantime, to keep their spot in line.
The Council did not set a workshop date at the meeting.
