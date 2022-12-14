The Pierz Pioneers wrestling team traveled to Brainerd, Friday, Dec. 9 and took fifth out of 19 teams.
Carter Young (113) won first place in his weight class. His first match was a bye, but he won the second and third matches by major decisions of 10-2 and 11-2, respectively. He beat Bemidji’s Gabriel Moran in a 5-1 decision to earn his first place title.
Chase Becker (145) earned a second place finish in his weight class. His first match ended with a pin over his opponent in 3:27. He upped his performance in the second match, pinning his opponent in just 14 seconds. In his third match, he won in an 11-7 major decision. Unfortunately, he was pinned in the first place match against Mound-Westonka’s Cooper Rowe in 28 seconds, taking a respectable second place.
Kyle Stangl (106) took third in his class, winning his first match by pinning his opponent in 3:25. He pinned his second opponent in 1:49. In the third round, Stangl lost in a 14-6 major decision. He went on to win the next two consolation rounds, the first round pinning his opponent in 4:17, and the second round in a 6-2 decision to take third place.
Derek Stangl (132) finished the night with a fourth place finish. He pinned his first opponent in 1:28, but fell in the second match in a 10-7 decision. He won the next three consolation rounds, but fell in the third place match to Becker’s Kaden Nicolas by a 9-3 decision.
Liam Hennessy (126) finished with a fifth place title and Link Toops (106) earned a sixth place finish. Cash Fussy (120) and Jacob LeBlanc (152) both came away with seventh place finishes and Brayden Melby (138) and Jayden Zajac (160) took eighth place.
Little Falls Flyers
The Flyers traveled to Brainerd Friday, Dec. 9, to perform in the Brainerd Paul Bunyan Wrestling Tournament. Out of the 19 teams, the Flyers took sixth place.
They were led by Hank LeClair (195) and Noah Cameron (138), as both wrestlers finished third in their respective weight classes.
LeClair pinned his first opponent in 2:58 but lost in round two after a 6-2 decision. Entering the consolation bracket, LeClair won out to earn third place. He pinned three opponents in 1:43, 3:39 and 56 seconds, respectively. He won the third place match in a 7-0 decision over his opponent.
Cameron won his first two matches, the first in a fall in 1:41 and the second in a 12-1 major decision. He fell in the third round after a close 10-8 decision. Entering the consolation bracket, Cameron won his next two matches, pinning one opponent in 1:27 and winning in the third place match by a commanding 12-3 major decision.
Earning fourth place medals were Ivan Petrich (182) and Beau Robinson (152). Petrich won his first round in a 8-0 major decision, but dropped in the next match, losing in a 9-4 decision. He rebounded in his next two matches, pinning his opponents in 22 seconds and 1:39. A medical forfeit in the next round sent Petrich to the third place match where he lost after being pinned in 4:58.
Robinson’s day started with a round one loss, but he found his groove in the next four rounds. In the second match, he pinned his opponent in 4:51. In the next two, he won by decisions of 6-0 and 6-3. In the consolation semifinals, he won over his opponent in a 10-1 major decision to send him to the third place match. Unfortunately, he lost after a 7-2 decision to take fourth place.
Ryan Kloeckle (170) earned fifth place in his weight class. Alex Schmitz (220) finished with a sixth place spot. Mason Rausch (126) took a seventh place finish and Kobi Cameron (145) and Sam Primus (220) both took eighth in their respective classes.
Royalton/Upsala
The Royalton/Upsala wrestling team took third out of 19 teams in the Brainerd Paul Bunyan Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Dec. 9.
Leading the way Alex Diederich (132), who took first in his weight class, Tucker Simmons (120) who took second in his class, and Brandon Mugg (285), Bryce Holm, (220) and Sawyer Simmons (152), who took third place in their respective classes.
Diederich pinned his first opponent in 3:12, pinned his second opponent in 4:34, and won in the championship round over Brainerd’s Easton Dircks in a 13-4 major decision to earn the title.
Tucker Simmons’ first match ended with a pin in 3:11. He won his second in a 12-0 major decision, and, in his third match, he pinned his opponent once again, in 1:40. In the first place match, his luck had run out, being pinned after 3:15, ultimately giving him a second place finish.
Mugg started his day strong, quickly pinning his first opponent in just 36 seconds, but his next opponent would put up more of a fight. In round two, Mugg came away with the pin after 5:08. In the third round, Mugg’s luck ran out. After a back and forth bout, Mugg eventually fell after a 1-0 decision. Mugg bounced back in the next two rounds, earning a 7-6 decision win in the consolation semifinals. In the third place match, he won in an ultimate tie-breaker, 3-2, to take the third place spot.
Holm won his first two matches, pinning his opponents in 1:14 and 3:42, respectively. He was pinned in his next match to send him to the consolation matches. Holm wasn’t deterred, however, winning his next matches by pins of 2:53 and 2:29, respectively, to take third place in his class.
Sawyer Simmons’ first match was over quickly, as he pinned his opponent in less than 30 seconds. He won his next match after a 7-5 decision, but fell in the semifinals after a 2-1 decision. He rebounded in the consolation bracket, winning in decisions of 3-0 and 7-2 to take the third place finish.
Kaden Holm (195) came away with a fourth place finish in his class. Brady Yourczek (138) finished fifth in his class, Lane Olson (126) finished sixth and Nicholas Liebold (160) ended the night in seventh place.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.