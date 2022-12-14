The Pierz Pioneers wrestling team traveled to Brainerd, Friday, Dec. 9 and took fifth out of 19 teams.

Carter Young (113) won first place in his weight class. His first match was a bye, but he won the second and third matches by major decisions of 10-2 and 11-2, respectively. He beat Bemidji’s Gabriel Moran in a 5-1 decision to earn his first place title.

