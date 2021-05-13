Donation
Submitted photo

The Pierz Lions recently made a donation to support a class trip for sixth graders at Holy Trinity School.

This is a traditional trip to Camp Foley that the graduating sixth grade has as a last bonding before moving onto high school.

On hand for the presentation of the donation were (from left): student Beau Virnig, Principal Debra Meyer-Myrum, Pierz Lions Vice President Jean Flicker and student Beverly Rentz.

