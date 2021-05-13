The Pierz Lions recently made a donation to support a class trip for sixth graders at Holy Trinity School.
This is a traditional trip to Camp Foley that the graduating sixth grade has as a last bonding before moving onto high school.
On hand for the presentation of the donation were (from left): student Beau Virnig, Principal Debra Meyer-Myrum, Pierz Lions Vice President Jean Flicker and student Beverly Rentz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.