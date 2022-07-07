The Randall Cubs baseball team traveled to Pierz to take on the Lakers, Wednesday, July 6 in Victory League action.
In a back and forth matchup, the Lakers pulled ahead late in the seventh to steal a 5-3 win from the Cubs.
The first and second innings went scoreless as both teams kept the other in check. In the top of the third, the Cubs scored the game’s first run. With two runners on, Travis Wenzel hit a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Caleb Strack to tag up and score.
The Lakers responded in the fourth after a wild pitch, giving Reggie Litke an easy shot at home, tying the game 1-1.
In the fifth, the Cubs’ Strack and Hudson Filippi hit back to back RBI singles to increase their lead to 3-1.
The Lakers scored on a Carter Petron double in that same inning to bring the game to 3-2.
The Lakers still trailed 3-2 going to the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded with two outs, Chad Weiss hit a double that cleared the bases, driving in three runs to give the Lakers a 5-3 lead, their first of the game.
They held off the Cubs in the final two innings to get their 10th win of the season and improve to 10-2.
The loss dropped the Cubs to 3-8.
For the Lakers, Noah Cekalla, Preston Rocheleau, Brady Petron and Luke Girtz all recorded a hit.
On the mound, Cekalla pitched a clean eight innings, striking out 12 batters and walking two. He gave up 10 hits, but allowed just three runs.
For the Cubs, Kyle Peterschick recorded three hits on five at-bats, with a run scored. Matt Otremba and Strack both recorded two hits and a score.
Strack went eight innings on the mound for the Cubs, striking out 14 batters and walking seven. He allowed seven hits and five runs.
The Cubs host the Pierz Bulldogs, Saturday, July 9, at 1:30 p.m.
The Lakers will play their in-town rival Bulldogs, Saturday night, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.
