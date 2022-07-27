The Pierz Lakers, ranked No. 3 took on the No. 6 Pierz Brewers in a hometown slugfest. In the first round of the North/East Division Victory League baseball playoffs, the Lakers came out on top, winning 5-4.
The Brewers had a 3-1 lead entering the bottom of the third before the Lakers took the lead after scoring three runs.
The Lakers’ Carter Petron drove one in on a sacrifice fly, Ryan Diers drove in a run on a squeeze bunt and the third run was scored on an error.
The Lakers scored one more run in the fifth.
With the Lakers having a 5-3 lead, the Brewers were in need of a comeback.
In the ninth, the Brewers managed to load the bases with just one out. Jonah Prokott was walked to bring the game within one run.
The Lakers’ Noah Cekalla fielded a ground ball for the final out, cutting the comeback short for the Brewers and giving the Lakers the win.
For the Brewers, Ryan Stuckmeyer hit 3-for-4 with a run. Rylee Rauch recorded a triple and Michael Leidenfrost recorded a double.
On the mound, Cody Kimman pitched six innings, striking out five batters and giving up five runs on eight hits.
For the Lakers, Ryan Diers hit 2-for-2 with an RBI and two doubles. Petron drove in two runs, hitting 1-for-3.
On the mound, Cekalla pitched six innings for the Lakers. He struck out eight batters, walked six and didn’t allow any runs on four hits.
The Lakers kept their streak going as they defeated the Fort Ripley Rebels, Sunday, July 24, 4-2.
The Lakers kept the Rebels scoreless, while gradually taking a 4-0 lead throughout the game, with runs scored in the first, third, fifth and eighth innings.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Rebels found themselves down 4-0 and their back against the wall. But with the bases loaded with just one out, they had a chance to mount a comeback.
Alex Haapajoki hit a single to drive in one run for the Rebels. Nick Jelacie drove in a second run on a ground out.
With the game on the line and two outs, the Lakers’ Diers ended the game catching a pop fly.
The Lakers managed to hold off their second comeback in as many days.
The Rebels host Foley, Saturday, July 30, at 4 p.m.
The Lakers’ next game is on the road at Nisswa, Saturday, July 30, at 1 p.m.
Buckman jacks the Jacks
The Billygoats got a win against the Foley Lumber Jacks, Saturday, July 23. The 11-6 victory improved the Billygoats’ record to 10-5. No stats were available for this game.
The Billygoats dropped their game against Nisswa, falling 10-4 to the Lightning, Sunday, July 24.
Joe Kahl and Jack Suska both recorded solo home runs. Shaun Lanners and Travis Kahl drove in a run each.
Todd Robinson pitched a complete game for the Billygoats, but gave up 10 runs on 14 hits.
Buckman drops to 10-6 and hosts the Pierz Brewers, Saturday, July 30, at 1:30 p.m.
Brewers rebound after loss
Following the loss to the Lakers, the Pierz Brewers rebounded against the Aitkin Steam, Sunday, July 24, in a 10-3 win.
The Brewers got off to a hot start as they scored six runs in the first inning alone, and two more in the second.
Preston Veith led the Brewers at the plate, driving in three runs on two hits. He recorded a double and scored once in three at-bats.
Pitching for seven innings for the Brewers was Pete Schommer. Schommer struck out six batters and gave up just two runs on six hits.
The Brewers host the Buckman Billygoats, Saturday, July 30, at 1:30 p.m.
Bulldogs drop to the Devils
The Pierz Bulldogs suffered a 6-3 road loss against the St. Mathias Devils, Saturday, July 23.
Chase Becker finished the game hitting 2-for-3 with a walk.
Max Barclay took the loss on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Cubs best the Swans
The Randall Cubs lost 4-1 against the Freeport Black Sox, Saturday, July 23. No stats were available for this game.
The Swanville Swans were shut out 17-0 against the St. Stephen Steves, the same day. No stats were available for this game.
The Cubs and Swans faced off Sunday, July 24, both hoping to rebound from the previous day’s loss.
The Cubs took down the Swans, 6-1.
The Swans took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning following an RBI double from Cooper Thieschafer.
The Cubs came back and scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead.
The Swans were unable to mount a comeback, suffering their third loss in a row.
For the Cubs, Travis Wenzel hit a solo home run and Dane Couture drove in two runs.
Wenzel pitched a complete game for the Cubs, striking out nine batters and giving up one run on five hits.
For the Swans, Travis Barthel recorded two hits, both doubles, and scored once.
Hudson Pung pitched five innings for the Swans, striking out three batters and giving up two runs on four hits.
The Cubs play the St. Wendel Saints on the road, Saturday, July 30, at 2:00 p.m.
Blue Jays go 1-1
The Upsala Blue Jays took a 6-3 home loss against the St. Wendel Saints, Saturday, July 23.
Jack Primus and Bryce Biniek drove in one run each for the Blue Jays. Brandon Welinski recorded two hits, one being a double. He also scored once.
Matt Swanson took the loss on the mound. He pitched all nine innings, striking out 11 batters and giving up seven hits.
Upsala rebounded Sunday, July 24, against the Opole Bears, winning in a low scoring 2-1 game.
Welinski and Levi Lampert drove in one run each.
Lampert took the mound, pitching the entire game for the Blue Jays. He struck out a whopping 17 batters and allowed just two hits.
The Blue Jays’ next game is on the road in Freeport, Saturday July 30, at 11:00 a.m.
