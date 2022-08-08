diers
Pierz’s Pete Herman (14) and Ryan Diers (15) high fiving after Diers’ three-run home run in the Lakers’ 6-3 win over the Black Sox, Saturday, Aug. 6. 

The Pierz Lakers took down the Freeport Black Sox 6-3, Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Lakers got off to a hot start, scoring four runs in their first at-bat. Pete Herman hit an RBI single that drove in Paul Herman for the game's first run. With runners on first and third, Ryan Diers hit a three run home run over right field to put the Lakers ahead, 4-0.


Lakers’ Pete Herman hitting a double in the first inning of Saturday’s 6-3 win over Freeport.

