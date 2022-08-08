The Pierz Lakers took down the Freeport Black Sox 6-3, Saturday, Aug. 6.
The Lakers got off to a hot start, scoring four runs in their first at-bat. Pete Herman hit an RBI single that drove in Paul Herman for the game's first run. With runners on first and third, Ryan Diers hit a three run home run over right field to put the Lakers ahead, 4-0.
In the second, Preston Rocheleau hit a double that drove in the team’s fifth run.
The Black Sox managed to score their first run in the third inning and another in the fifth, bringing the score to 5-2.
Pierz answered with a run of their own in the sixth on a Paul Herman RBI single, giving the Lakers a 6-2 lead late in the game.
The Lakers held off the Black sox with stout defense, not letting them close the gap. It wasn’t until the final inning that the Black Sox managed to chip away at the Lakers’ defense, scoring one more run.
However, the Lakers held their ground, taking the 6-3 win in the first round of the 8C Region Tournament.
The Lakers lost in the second round in a tough 2-1 game against the Avon Lakers, Sunday Aug. 7.
Avon scored in the first inning on a wild pitch, but Pierz tied it up in the second on a Chad Weiss RBI single.
Avon regained the lead after an RBI single in the bottom of the second, giving themselves a 2-1 lead.
Stout defenses kept either team from scoring for the rest of the game.
Paul Herman finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Rocheleau pitched the entire game, striking out three batters and walking one. He gave up two runs on nine hits.
Pierz will play in Avon, Saturday, Aug. 13, in the State Play-In game.
