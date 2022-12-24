The Pioneers girls basketball team took on Mille Lacs, coming away with yet another dominant 72-34 victory, Saturday, Dec. 17.
Lily Riley led the team in points, with 17. She finished 4-of-9 on field goals, hitting 3-of-6 from the 3-point range. She was also a perfect 6-of-6 on free throws.
Alyssa Sadlovsky was right behind Riley, with 15 points scored. Sadlovsky finished 3-of-9 on 3-pointers and was 4-for-4 on free throws.
Kari LeBlanc recorded nine points in the win, hitting 100% of her shots, finishing 4-of-4, with three coming from inside the arc.
The Pioneers are a perfect 3-0 on the season and made it 4-0 after a 45-32 win over the Silverstreaks, Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Pierz was led by Ashley Kimman, who scored a team-high 15 points on 7-of-13 baskets, sinking 6-of-9 from the 2-point range.
Britney Schommer and Riley both scored eight points. Schommer finished 3-of-9 from the 2-point line and 2-of-4 on free throws.
Riley hit 2-of-5 from the 3-point range and was 2-for-2 on free throws.
They played Holdingford, Thursday, Dec. 22.
Swanville Bulldogs
The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 after a 52-32 win over East Central, Monday, Dec. 19.
Lauren Miller led the team in scoring, racking up 18 points. She also tied the team lead in rebounds, with seven and led the team in steals, with nine.
Avery Douglas recorded 15 points. She also finished with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Amelia Hudalla ended the night with nine points, and tied Miller with a team-high seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs get a long rest before their next game. They take on Parkers Prairie, Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Upsala Cardinals
The Cardinals lost on the road to the Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 49-46.
In the close loss, Samantha Pilarski led the Cardinals with 15 points, hitting 6-of-9 from inside the arc. Pilarski also recorded six rebounds and three assists.
Hannah Luedtke recorded 12 points, hitting on 3-of-8 3-pointers and 3-of-4 free throws. She also finished with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Madalin Koetter scored 10 points for the Cardinals, hitting 2-of-5 from the 3-point line. She also had seven rebounds.
The Cardinals rebounded against Morris Area, Monday, Dec. 19, winning 55-39.
Dakota Soltis led the team with 14 points. She hit on 6-of-8 free throws and was 2-of-7 on shots beyond the arc.
Pilarski recorded 13 points on 5-of-12 shots, hitting 3-of-6 from the 3-point line.
Brenna Graves finished 5-of-9 from the 2-point line, recording 12 total points in the win.
The Cardinals improved to 2-5 after the win but were unable to keep the streak going, falling 78-51 to Mayer Lutheran, Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Graves led the Cardinals in scoring, with 15 points on 7-of-13 baskets.
Luedtke scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shots, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point range.
Soltis recorded 10 points, hitting 4-of-8 shots, scoring two 2-pointers and two 3-pointers.
Upsala fell to 2-6 on the season and faces Benson, Thursday, Dec. 29.
Royalton Royals
The Royals fell 66-55 to Pequot Lakes, Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Kylie Waytashek continued her stretch of impressive performances, scoring 30 of the Royals’ 55 points. She finished 10-of-19, hitting 5-of-8 2-pointers, 5-of-11 3-pointers and 5-of-6 free throws. She recorded five rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals.
Mya Yourczek finished the night with 13 points on 5-of-6 shots from inside the arc. She contributed heavily to the rebound game, recording a team-high 10 rebounds. She also had two assists and a steal.
The Royals’ record fells to 3-2 after the loss. They host Sauk Centre, Thursday, Dec. 22.
