One of the Pierz Junior High Knowledge Bowl teams won the regional tournament recently. Pictured are all of the Knowledge Bowl participants from Pierz, with the winning team members holding ribbons (from left): Julian Westmoreland, Guy Clemens-Virnig, Conner Cummings, Skylar Wimmer, Maya Thesing and Faith Bridewell.
