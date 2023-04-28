A problem the Pierz City Council discussed in March has been solved.
The problem — more demand for lots in the city’s Industrial Park than lots available.
In March, when the issue was first broached, there was discussion about whether the city should sell the lots for $1, as it had in the past, or charge market value for the lots and auction the lots off after making sure each bidder had an acceptable plan for the lot. Or, accept sealed bids for the lots with minimum bids. Any money made on selling the lots could be used to create a fund for another industrial park, the Council said in March.
Josh and Maria Andrea, owners of ProPeak Construction, were at that meeting. They noted they had expressed interest in a lot in September 2022, and based their plans on the purchase of the lot for $1. They needed to know how the Council was going to move forward, in order to continue with their plans. Josh said he had grown up in Pierz, would buy all of his materials locally, and that he and Maria lived in Pierz and planned to raise their family there.
During discussion at Monday’s workshop, Mayor John Perleberg said his feeling was that the city should support local residents and businesses.
“Josh is a resident, he’s a police officer, fireman, his wife works with the community at the school,” Perleberg said. “Josh already has plans and will buy all materials from the local lumberyard, which is really good, ’cuz it supports the community.”
Perleberg said if Andrea were to buy all of his materials locally, “it’s like he has five or six employees.”
In the Andreas’ situation, Perleberg said they had a copy of the contract, which said they had to own the business for five years. If they were to lose the business or sell it, they’d have to pay the city $10,495.
“He’s willing to go by that contract that he was offered (in September 2022),” Perleberg said.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar thought Perleberg made some good points, with the Andreas being local.
“And we are in need of construction people in this area, so Josh starting this business is a positive thing for this community,” Bednar said.
Another issue for the Council was in TBC Marine’s desire to purchase the lot next to its current lot, to expand the business. That lot sits next to the city’s Public Works building (purchased when the Public Works building was destroyed in a storm in 2022), and the city was looking at an easement to make it easier to drive equipment around the building.
During the workshop discussion, Perlberg said he and Otremba met with Jake Bonsack and Levi Marlow, owners of TBC Marine.
He said initially, the thought was to ask for an easement. But, in further discussions, he said, the thought was the city should have partial ownership of that empty lot (Parcel #42059000), adding value and easier access for Public Works.
“The lot is not as desirable as the lot TBC already owns, so there’s an easement where they can’t build,” Perleberg said. That’s because the easement through the lot line has sewer lines running under it.
“It makes it harder for someone to build on it,” Perlberg said.
He told the Council he had proposed to the two that if they would convey 60 to 65 feet to the city’s lot, the city would look at doing the same thing it was doing for ProPeak.
“The only difference would be they would get an extra year to build on it,” Perleberg said.
He said they indicated if they had to build a shed on it, just to build on the lot, they would. But, Perleberg said they wanted to do it right, so offered them two years to build what they needed to expand their business.
“They have a fabulous business and are hiring more people,” Perleberg said, adding it was a win-win for the city, with the city getting about 40% of the lot.
One issue with that, is that with the lot having to be resurveyed, the closing costs would be about $3,000. However, Perleberg said the owners agreed since it was benefiting both the city and their business, they were willing to split the closing costs.
At its regular meeting, the Council voted to sell lot 4, block 1 (Parcel #42052000), to the Andreas for ProPeak Construction, at the $1 price tag charged to other businesses in Industrial Park. The Andreas planned to start building in July.
They also voted to approve the plans for TBC Marine, with the $1 price tag.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In discussion during the workshop prior to its regular meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Listened to Ron Karst, who has two pieces of land on either side of Centennial Drive and would consider selling them to the city. One 30-acre parcel is on the west side of Centennial Drive and the other is a 54-acre parcel on the east side of Centennial Drive. Mayor John Perleberg noted that the city was not in a position to purchase property, as it was trying to finish up the new nine holes at the golf course and road projects in 2024, and purchasing that kind of acreage “takes some serious funding,” he said. Perleberg said he saw a future in commercial property, because the lots in the Pierz Industrial Park were all taken (Karst’s property is just across the road from Pierz Industrial Park), although that could be a few years down the road. Karst asked whether any of the city’s projects could be put on hold to purchase his property, because, “Once you got the land, then you can do what you want in the future. But if you don’t have the land, you can’t build on what’s not there;”
• Discussed whether employees at the clubhouse and golf course were given a review of their performance before rehiring them the following year. Council Member Jacque Johnson said she felt there should be an end-of-year review, especially if they return and given a raise; and
• Heard from Police Chief Eric Hanneken that putting a moratorium on businesses selling THC is now a moot point, as the Legislature moves closer to legalizing cannabinoid use and sale. In addition, he said the local bars were already selling liquid THC, which is now available. Hanneken said he trusted the bar owners, so wasn’t too worried about that.
In business at its regular meeting Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved permits for Legion Park Inc. for a small accessory structure; for Bob’s Lumber and Supply to demolish a storage shed and build a new storage building on Edward Street; and three permits for Mike Jacobson, to build a fence, install a mobile home and a storage shed in the Pierz Mobile Home Park;
• Approved a pass-through donation from the Pierz Fire Relief Association to Pierz Freedom Fest;
• Approved a tobacco license for United Fuels Midwest LLC, new owners of Pierz Speedway on Main Street;
• Adopted Resolution 2023-0424-1, to adopt the Morrison County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan;
• Approved an application for the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus to come perform in town Tuesday, July 25, hosted by the Pierz Area Commercial Club, to set up on school property. Two shows will be offered, one at 5 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m., according to Hanneken;
• Approved a permit, as recommended by Hanneken, for a Walk and Wings event, Aug. 26, the night before Oktoberfest, to be put on by the Pierz Area Commercial Club;
• Approved a mutual aid agreement with St. Louis Sheriff’s Department, upon the recommendation of Hanneken;
• Approved the purchase of a 2018 Doosan front end loader for $99,900. Public Works Supervisor Eric Gaffke said he looked at it, operated it and said it had low hours on it. It was also within the price range the Council requested. However, the funds to pay for it will not come from the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as previously thought. Perleberg said the Fire Department needed new bunker gear, which should be replaced every 10 years, but the Department’s gear was from 16 to 25 years old. The gear is required to meet OSHA standards and no longer does. Perleberg said, “The police and the fire, they’re our number one response and right now we have zero in dedicated funds and that’s funding we have to come up with (for the gear). Instead, Otremba proposed taking funds from each of the Public Works Tractor Fund, which had $25,000; some from the Ice and Snow Equipment Fund, which had $60,000 in it, and some from the Public Works Truck Fund, which had $41,000 in it. Those are dedicated funds for the Public Works Department;
• Heard from City Administrator Bob Otremba that he had finalized grant for Sourcewell to go for a snowplow on the front end loader; and
• Closed the meeting to discuss a situation with the city’s attorney.
The Council’s next meeting will be Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m.
