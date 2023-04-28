City of Pierz logo sig

A problem the Pierz City Council discussed in March has been solved.

The problem — more demand for lots in the city’s Industrial Park than lots available.

The Pierz Industrial Park will now be full, with all lots accounted for. At Monday night’s meeting, the Council voted to sell the last full lot (42052000) to Josh and Maria Andrea, owners of ProPeak Construction. In addition, TBC Marine will purchase a portion of the lot next to its business (Parcel 42059000) to allow for expansion, while the city will take 60 to 65 feet of that empty lot to use as an easement around its Public Works building.
