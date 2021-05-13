A number of annual awards were handed out as voted on by letterwinners and coaches at May 5 Senior Award and Scholarship Night at Pierz Healy High School.
Michael Leidenfrost and Emily Sadlovsky were named Athletes of the Year voted on by the letterwinners and Student Athletes of the Year voted on by the coaches.
Twelve student athletes were honored as three-sport athletes, and two of them were actually four-sport athletes.
Emily Ann Dehler and Sadlovsky both participaed in four sports. Dehler took part in cross-country, volleyball, basketball and softball, while Sadlovsky was in tennis, volleyball, basketball and softball.
The remaining 10 three-sport athletes were Ross Boser (football, wrestling basketball); Noah Cekalla (football, basketball, baseball); Ellie Fischer (volleybal, dance, golf); Madison Gall (tennis, basketball, softball); Alissa Girtz (tennis, volleyball, basketball); Emily Herold (tennis, volleyball, basketball); Brekanda Lashinski (volleyball, dance, track); Madison Poster (volleyball, dance, track and field and Landon Schomer (cross-country basketball, track and field.
New this year was an award called Activity Performers of the Year, and they were Jaron Gross for the boys and Tori Mitchell for the girls.
