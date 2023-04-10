Pierz Healy student invents Grain Gyre to keep farmers safe

Recently, Mason Gahler, an 11th grade student at Healy High School in Pierz, invented the Grain Gyre.
“Gyre means rotation, which matches what the purpose of the idea is,” he said.
Gahler is currently in the process of securing a patent for the invention. The purpose of the invention is to keep farmers from having to get into grain silos or grain bins to shake loose grain and other fodder that has becomes stuck, with the hope that it will ultimately save lives, he said.
Gahler said the idea to create something that would benefit farmers began several years ago after he watched a video in ag class about the risks grain silos can present to farmers, especially when they become trapped.
Grain bins and silos are used across the United States by small and large producers to store a variety of crop products, such as soybeans, shelled dry corn, oats, barley, wheat, sunflower seeds and more.
When the grain is unloaded, the grain flows downward from the top center, which in turn creates a “funnel” effect that draws the crop downward to the conveyor at the bottom of the bin, Gahler said.
According to Katie Drewitz, educator with the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly two dozen people on average are killed each year in the United States in grain entrapment incidents.
“Flowing grain is dangerous and behaves much like quicksand. In four seconds, a full grown adult can sink knee deep from the suction of flowing grain. In just 20 seconds, they can be completely buried,” she said.
Since the enormous pressure of grain can even make an assisted escape nearly impossible, Drewitz said a person who is “buried to the waist in grain requires a force equivalent to their own body weight plus 600 pounds to free them.”
One part of the Grain Gyre is an auger on the bottom of the bin that suctions up the crop — in Gahler’s prototype, corn — and dumps it back on top in the center. Because of how the Grain Gyre is designed, it prevents any air pockets and the “funnel” effect from forming. Instead, the level of grain remains flat and keeps the farmer from sinking, he said.
Since one of the reasons farmers often enter into a grain bin is to shake loose crop products that have become stuck, Gahler’s invention addresses that, as well. When a crop, such as corn, is stored with a high moisture content, the kernels may either bind, deform or freeze together. As a result, the corn becomes stuck in the grain bin. By filtering the corn continuously, it allows the crop to dry faster, Gahler said.
“It makes the corn dry faster, it doesn’t get stuck and there is no reason for the farmer to go in the grain bin,” he said.
Inventing the Grain Gyre has been a long process, beginning with drawing the idea and perfecting it until it worked. Looking back at the process, Gahler said the Grain Gyre has gone through seven revisions to perfect it.
Since he wants to make the Grain Gyre financially accessible to both small and large farmers, Gahler said keeping the cost of production feasible was important to him.
“It’s not about making money to me, but about keeping farmers safe,” he said.
While Gahler has performed the majority of the work on the prototype, he is thankful for the electrical work his dad, Chet, helped him with. Both he and his dad are looking forward to getting out and testing the Grain Gyre on a larger scale. One thing is for sure, said ag teacher Pat Tax, “I am so proud of him. He’s going places.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.