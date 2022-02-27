Working as a science and math teacher for about 23 years, Shelly Munoz, who now teaches at Healy High School in Pierz, has always been involved with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in some way, shape or form.
“There’s some really amazing projects I’ve gotten to work with,” she said.
Last summer, NASA was seeking 23 teachers from across the United States to work with its Climate Change Research Initiative Educator Ambassadors program. Munoz was one of the educators who was selected, an opportunity she considers to be a great honor.
“I was really blessed to be chosen. The thing that I love about it is how I’m able to use citizen science within my classroom, teaching chemistry,” she said.
The teachers meet once a month and go through service and/or training with different NASA scientists. In January, the module was about the scientists’ complete study of snowflakes and snow, which really went hand-in-hand with a project Munoz’ students are working on.
The citizen science project the students were working on included collecting data with snowflake fall in the local area.
“The snowflake fall has to do with temperature, humidity and a lot of other variables,” she said.
Munoz said that the following month, she and the students will be working with NASA and the International Space Station (ISS), which has some data that projects the opposite way.
“We’re going to be looking at cloud coverage and helping NASA with that. Then, when it warms up a bit, we’re going to be working with plastics and trying to see the plastic pollution that we may have in our rivers or lakes in this area,” she said.
While a lot of the focus will be on the Mississippi River, Munoz said other waterways in the area will be included, as well.
“It’s afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with some really great people all across the nation and with NASA, even internationally. The part that has been so exciting is to have the kids be able to get real world experiences with what they’re learning in class; to have actual, tangible experience that NASA is actually using this data,” she said.
Another project the students were able to work on involved growing radishes. Munoz said she and the students received a growing kit that was exactly like the one used on the ISS. The students were then able to simulate growing radishes in the classroom to help collect data to make possible changes to help radishes grow better up on the ISS, Munoz said.
“It’s really cool because it’s simulated to be exactly like what it is up there, so the kids got to learn about how they actually grow things on the ISS. As we start to look at maybe habitation of Mars, what that might look like because growing in a weightless environment, is going to look really different,” she said.
Munoz said that working with NASA and connecting each subject to a real-life purpose has made each subject more interesting for the students. One great example is the study of snowflakes.
“I love snowflakes. I think they are so beautiful, but entering into the chemistry and looking at how different molecular bonds work, it gave them a deeper understanding,” she said.
Rather than just seeing pictures of circles in a textbook and not really understanding what it means, Munoz said the students are able to get a better understanding of what it means when applied to a real life event.
“When they’re able to actually see the structure and understand that based on temperature, humidity and when pollen or dust particles in the sky, is what creates the actual shape of the snowflake and how those shapes work and so forth,” she said.
In the past, Munoz said that the ambassador program was more or less secluded to educators on the east coast as they were able to drive to the once-a-month training. However, because of COVID, the opportunity was opened to educators across the nation as the training is done online.
“As we know, COVID changed so many different things. In some ways, it expanded opportunities and then, in other ways, it has made things harder,” she said.
One thing Munoz really likes about the ambassador program is that the educators upload their lesson plans into a database that any of the participating educators have access to. That way can they collect different lesson plans, find out what’s working and share them collaboratively with one another.
Two of the educators are also with the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship program. Munoz said that is an example of how the ambassador program also opens up the opportunity for making connections that may otherwise be difficult to make.
“They do a lot of work with Space Force and were able to get someone from Space Force to talk to my classroom just in case any of the students were interested in that,” she said.
This is Munoz’ first year of teaching at Healy High School. She and her youngest son, Matthew, moved from California to Minnesota shortly after he graduated from high school, in order to be closer to her older son, Michael and his wife, Lisa.
“I think during COVID, especially for my family anyway and not being able to travel, we maybe realized how important it is to be close,” she said.
Munoz said that while she isn’t a grandmother yet, she really doesn’t want to miss that part of life, once it happens.
“I want to be able to be really engrossed in their lives, and not just do the once or twice a year thing,” she said.
Entering into the teaching profession wasn’t always a given to Munoz. However, looking back, it seems like teaching just came naturally to her. She just didn’t realize it at first.
“When I look back at third grade, my dad was a construction worker and he brought home this chalkboard from a construction site. I used to sit in my room and make my brother do math facts. I loved to play school,” she said.
Always wanting to naturally teach others, Munoz said she was promoted to do the training of others in every job she had, even when she worked as a waitress. However, it wasn’t until she was in college that she decided to become a teacher, she said.
“I just naturally fell into teaching, so when I became a teacher, I loved it. I love teaching. But I also love to do things that are a little bit different. I always try whatever I do to have a real world application to it,” she said.
When she isn’t working, Munoz enjoys spending time with her family, horseback riding and acting. One of her hobbies is to do short films for film festivals, she said.
