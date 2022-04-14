The Pierz Healy High golf team is hoping to make strides this year, as they have six returning players from last season.
Emily Virnig is the lone senior on the girls and is quite the leader for the girls.
“Emily went to state last year as an individual,” Girls Head Coach Jessica LeBlanc said. “Her sister, Tiffany, is our number two golfer. We look at them to lead the team this year.”
The goal for the boys and girls is to compete for the conference title, but it’s also to get better as individual golfers.
Pierz has been forced to hold most practices inside, like many other spring sports, but the Pioneers have used that to their advantage, working on their short game and putting.
“We really focused on our short game, chipping and putting, and just being consistent,” LeBlanc said.
The team has worked on its short game, but hasn’t been able to practice its drives.
Boys Head Coach Joel Pohland made sure that his boys knew that they wouldn’t come out and be perfect in their drives. He coached them up, saying to focus on one drive at a time and to move on to the next one if they had a bad hole.
The team’s first meet was Tuesday, April 12, and the girls performed well. They finished seventh as a team out of 11 teams at Becker.
Emily Virnig was the girls leader, with 94 strokes, placing 14th. Just one stroke behind her was Tiffany Virnig , with 95.
With the weather supposedly improving in the next few weeks, the rust will come off and allow the girls to play much better.
The Pierz girls golf team’s next meet will be at home, Monday, April 18. The Pierz boys’ first meet will be at Little Falls, Thursday, April 21.
