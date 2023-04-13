Need a tee time at the Pierz Golf Course? Need a drink before teeing off on Hole 6? Soon there’ll be an app for that.

Monday, the Pierz City Council approved Clubhouse Manager Toni Meyer’s request to purchase the software package “Club Caddie” for use at the Pierz Golf Course and Clubhouse.

CP

The Pierz City Council gave Clubhouse Manager Toni Meyer the go-ahead to purchase th software “Club Caddie,” which will offer an easier point of sale system, as well as offer apps for customers to make a tee time, order drinks while they are on the course and more. Image included in Pierz City Council’s packet

