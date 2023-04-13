The Pierz City Council gave Clubhouse Manager Toni Meyer the go-ahead to purchase th software “Club Caddie,” which will offer an easier point of sale system, as well as offer apps for customers to make a tee time, order drinks while they are on the course and more. Image included in Pierz City Council’s packet
Need a tee time at the Pierz Golf Course? Need a drink before teeing off on Hole 6? Soon there’ll be an app for that.
Monday, the Pierz City Council approved Clubhouse Manager Toni Meyer’s request to purchase the software package “Club Caddie” for use at the Pierz Golf Course and Clubhouse.
Meyer brought it before the Council at its March 26 meeting. The Council asked her to bring it before the Park Board, first.
The Park Board met the week prior to the Council’s Monday meeting, Council Member Don Bujalski said.
“They approved overwhelmingly to go with that system,” he said.
Meyer told the Council that Club Caddie was the front runner of all the software she had researched. It offers not only a point of sale (POS) system, but an app that can be downloaded to customers’ phones to make their lives easier. In addition, it includes a tee sheet with online reservations, a membership module, event/league module, a reporting suite, as well as support and training for staff.
“It has lots of options and the price is kind of cheaper compared to the other ones,” she said.
“What they have to offer is what I think we need for this year and the following year, with the new nine,” she said.
Meyer noted the app for customers was easy to use and easy to train staff on, as well.
“It will eliminate a lot of work that’s being done with spreadsheets and reports,” she said. “It has a lot to offer and the old one is not very good.”
Council Member Jacque Johnson said she’d rather purchase the software now and work things out before the new nine is up and running and Pierz offers 18 holes.
“My philosophy is to get the whole package. Get it running for a whole system. If we only have to have it for one year, if it’s not working, we can pull it,” Johnson said.
Meyer said the software can be used with the beverage cart, as well as in the clubhouse.
“That is one of those nice things, at the beverage cart, they can swipe their card and get it taken care of right there,” Meyer said.
Johnson said this year would be the trial year.
“If it’s not working or functional, come back to the City Council,” Johnson said.
She also asked that Meyer get feedback on the system, asking customers if they liked it or if there were things they didn’t like.
The costs will be a one-time setup/installation fee of $500; a monthly fee of $349 which includes the mobile app, tablet for the clubhouse and credit card readers. A fee will be charged to customers to use a credit card.
The app is expected to be available for use by mid-May, according to Meyer.
