The Pierz girls basketball team got it done at home Thursday, Feb. 24, beating Zimmerman 71-6.
It was a less than hopeful start for the Pioneers as they found themselves down 35-28 at the half, but a resurgence in the second half was enough to overcome the 7-point deficit and come away with a win.
The Pioneers outscored the Thunder 43-28 in the final half.
Katie Leidenfrost and Kiara Olesch were tied for most points in the game for the Pioneers with 20.
Leidenfrost went 9-of-12 on her field goals, with eight of her shots from inside the 3-point line.
Olesch made 14 of her points of off free throws, shooting 14-of-20, or 70%.
Alyssa Sadlovsky also put up good numbers, recording 13 points, shooting 5-of-13 on field goals, and going 3-of-7 from the 3-point line.
The win puts the Pioneers at 19-6 on the season and 11-2 in conference.
They traveled to Albany Friday, Feb. 25, to take on the top seeded Huskies (20-4 overall, 13-0 in conference).
The Pioneers have rarely been underdogs this season, but they were against Albany. Yet, that didn’t stop them from taking down the No. 1 seed in the conference, beating the Huskies 52-48.
The Pioneers handed them their first conference loss, and their fifth loss on the season.
The Pioneers broke their 43-game conference winning streak and took home the conference traveling trophy.
They couldn’t have done it without Ashley Kimman, who had one of her best games ever, making 100% of her total shots, 7-of-7, with 4-of-4 from inside the arc and 3-of-3 on 3-pointers. Kimman led the Pioneers in scoring, with 17.
Olesch and Alyssa Sadlovsky were tied with nine points scored.
Head Coach Matt Poepping praised his girls for their incredible performance.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls,” said Poepping. “A month ago when we played Albany in Pierz we were down 30-1 at halftime.
“The girls played relaxed, but with something to prove the entire game. Getting off to a quick start was huge for us, giving the girls some confidence that we could play with them,” Poepping said.
The Pioneers ended their regular season on a high note, with a record of 20-6 on the season and 12-2 in the conference.
They host Aitkin for the first game of the post season, Thursday, March 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.