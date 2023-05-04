The Pierz girls golfers had a long day, Wednesday, April 26, when they had two different teams competing in two events. The Pioneers sent golfers to Sauk Centre for a varsity invite and Milaca for a 6-6-6 varsity meet.

In the Sauk Centre invite, Pierz sent five girls who ended up taking third place among seven teams, with 443 total strokes. Macey LeBlanc finished as the sixth best golfer and the best Pioneers golfer, with 102 strokes.

Tags

Load comments