The Pierz girls golfers had a long day, Wednesday, April 26, when they had two different teams competing in two events. The Pioneers sent golfers to Sauk Centre for a varsity invite and Milaca for a 6-6-6 varsity meet.
In the Sauk Centre invite, Pierz sent five girls who ended up taking third place among seven teams, with 443 total strokes. Macey LeBlanc finished as the sixth best golfer and the best Pioneers golfer, with 102 strokes.
Kari LeBlanc and Melany Virnig finished back to back, with Kari in 13th, with 111, and Virnig in 14th, with 113. Just a few strokes behind them, Kylie Virnig finished in 16th, with a total of 117 strokes. Brooke Athman finished with 125 strokes, taking 21st place.
In the Milaca meet, the Pioneers had four girls competing, and they finished fourth out of the 15 teams, with 169 strokes.
The pair of Cameryn Herold and Joleen Weyer took home sixth place, with an 81, and the duo of Kaylee Gruber and Tiffany Virnig finished in 10th, with an 88.
The Pioneers’ golfers played in Zimmerman the next day, Thursday, April 27. In the Zimmerman meet, the girls placed third among seven teams, with a total stroke count of 417.
Tiffany Virnig was the Pioneers’ top golfer, finishing in eighth place with 97 strokes. Kari LeBlanc was the next Pierz golfer, coming in at 15th, with a 106.
Herold and Macey LeBlanc tied for 16th place. Both Pioneers had a total of 107 strokes. Weyer took 23rd place, finishing with a stroke count of 111. Kylie Virnig rounded out the Pioneers with a 127, taking 37th.
The next meet for the Pioneers was Monday, May 1, at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell, where they placed fourth among 11 teams.
Tiffany Virnig and Weyer had the best scores for the Pioneers. They both recorded a 104 to finish tied for 17th. Laila Bell took 25th place after finishing with 113 total strokes.
Herold and Kari LeBlanc finished side-by-side as well, in 28th, after they each recorded 116 strokes. Gruber rounded out the Pioneers’ golfers, taking 35th place with a stroke count of 121.
