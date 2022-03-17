The Pierz girls basketball team traveled to Brainerd to face the Pequot Lakes Patriots, March 11, in the section 7AA Championship Game.
The Pioneers fought hard on the neutral court, but lost 70-54.
The Pioneers were on fire to start the game, scoring the first eight points to give them an early lead, all by Katie Leidenfrost, but the Patriots started playing aggressive defense.
Pequot Lakes forced a number of turnovers after that, to narrow the score to 8-5.
Pierz had a hard time getting the ball down the court due to the aggressive style of defense the Patriots displayed, having to pass the ball multiple times before getting to half-court.
Despite the Patriots’ stout defense, the Pioneers kept their lead for the first part of the first half, but eventually the PL defense would get lucky and steal the ball, quickly closing the gap.
With the score 13-12, Pioneer Kiara Olesch hit a beautiful 3-pointer to try to give her team a more comfortable lead, but the Patriots responded by going on a 5-point run to take their first lead of the game, 18-15.
The Patriots tried to ramp up their aggressiveness on defense, pressing them as soon as they could.
Alyssa Sadlovsky was able to get open and sink a 3-pointer to tie the game, 18-18.
The Patriots still did not let up on the defense, forcing another turnover on the ensuing possession and scoring on a drive to the basket for two points.
After each team exchanged several more points, and the first half was winding down, the Patriots held a 31-23 lead.
It was wild finish to the first half. Olesch scored on another drive to the basket resulting in a 2-pointer, but the Patriots responded with their own 2-pointer and a free throw. Then Olesch sank 3-pointer, making it 34-28, but the Patriots were fouled and drained both of the free throws.
Olesch scored again, on a drive to the basket, scoring two points. But the Patriots evened it out, scoring two of their own right after.
The half would end with the score, 30-38.
The Pioneers inched back into the game, point by point, but needed to come out firing in the second half to make up the ground.
That was not the case, as the Patriots came out firing, scoring nine straight points.
Sadlovsky sank a 3-pointer, in an attempt to get the Pioneers back into the game, but the Patriots immediately matched it with one of their own, making the score 52-33.
The Pioneers were unable to do much to close the gap, the Patriots’ defense was just too aggressive.
The final score was 70-54, with the Pioneers placing second in the section 7AA tournament.
Head Coach Matt Poepping praised his team for how they fought all throughout the season.
“I will always remember this team. Everything that was thrown at them this year and they responded to with a positive attitude,” Poepping said.
“Outsized on almost every night, they consistently out hustled and outworked opponents. We ran up against a great Pequot Lakes team tonight, and give credit to them, they played and shot the ball well tonight,” Poepping said.
In Pierz’ final game, it was only fitting that the team’s two seniors, Olesch and Leidenfrost, were two of the three top scorers for the Pioneers.
Senior Kiara Olesch was tied with Sadlovsky with 15 points, and senior Katie Leidenfrost, was right behind both of them, with 12.
Coach Poepping praised both of his seniors for being an integral part of the team’s playoff run.
“Kiara and Katie will be missed, they are special leaders and great ladies to have in our program,” Poepping said. “When you spend as much time with these kids as coaches do they almost feel like your own. I hope that bond never breaks and they continue to come back and feel like they are part of the Pierz girls basketball program.”
It was the first time since 2007 that the Pioneers girls basketball team had made it to the finals.
The Pioneers finished the season with an impressive 23-7 record and a second place finish.
Despite the heartbreaking loss in the championship game this year, the Pioneers are primed to make a return next year, with the return of most of their players, hopefully to win it all.
