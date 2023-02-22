After losing for most of the last month, the Pierz girls basketball team finally found its momentum. They defeated Little Falls in a come from behind victory, 36-34, Thursday, Feb. 16, and they crushed Mora, 55-22, Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Against the Flyers, the Pioneers found themselves down 18-10 entering the second half. However, they managed to find their groove, outscoring their opponent 19-11 to tie the game 29-29 at the end of regulation. They kept their momentum heading into overtime and getting the win at home.

