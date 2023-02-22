After losing for most of the last month, the Pierz girls basketball team finally found its momentum. They defeated Little Falls in a come from behind victory, 36-34, Thursday, Feb. 16, and they crushed Mora, 55-22, Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Against the Flyers, the Pioneers found themselves down 18-10 entering the second half. However, they managed to find their groove, outscoring their opponent 19-11 to tie the game 29-29 at the end of regulation. They kept their momentum heading into overtime and getting the win at home.
The Pioneers spread the ball around with seven players contributing to the score. Britney Schommer finished with eight points, with all of them coming from the free throw line. Kenna Otte and Lily Riley both finished with seven points.
Ashley Kimman recorded six points, Lindsey Strohmeier finished with four, and Sophie Leidenfrost and Alyssa Sadlovsky finished with two each.
Against the Mustangs, the Pioneers exploded for 38 points in the first half. They were able to comfortably hold the lead, leading to their 11th win of the season.
Riley led the team with 11 points. She had her best performance from outside the arc, draining 3-of-7. She added a 2-pointer, as well.
Kimman finished with 10 points on two twos and two threes.
The Pioneers improved to 11-12 and take on Zimmerman on the road, Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:15 p.m.
Upsala Cardinals
Winning their fourth game in a row, the Cardinals improved to 13-10 after a 56-34 throttling over LPGE, Friday, Feb. 17.
After having her best game earlier that week, Dakota Soltis stepped up her game, finishing with 22 points against the Thunder. She drained three twos, four threes and was 4-for-4 on her free throws. She also was a problem on defense, stealing the ball away three times.
Brenna Graves also had her seasons’ best scoring game. She finished 5-for-10 on her total field goals, all of them coming from inside the arc. She added six more points from the free throw line and led the team with 14 rebounds, as well as stealing the ball away four times.
They were unable to keep up the momentum as they took on the 24-1 Albany Huskers, who won swiftly, 62-29, Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Sammy Pilarski led the team with 12 points, scoring three twos and two threes.
The team fell to 13-11 and take on Bertha-Hewitt on the road, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:15 p.m.
Royalton Royals
Royalton started the first half strong against Kimball, Friday, Feb. 17. They took a commanding 33-16 lead entering the second half. Unfortunately, the Cubs rallied in the second half to upset the Royals, taking the win 50-47.
Kylie Waytashek and Mya Yourczek both finished with 15 points on the night. Waytashek drained two twos, three threes and two free throws. She also led the team in rebounds, coming down with 10, and blocks, with four.
Yourczek drained 4-of-7 shots, making two twos and two threes. She added five more points on her free throws. Yourczek finished second in rebounds, with six, and had five assists and a block.
They were able to rebound and hold off the EVW Eagles, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 65-51.
No stats were available for this game.
The Royals improved to 8-16 and host St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
Swanville Bulldogs
Swanville fell to 11-12 after a loss to Little Falls, Monday, Feb. 20, marking their third loss in a row.
In the 56-35 loss, Amelia Hudalla led the team with 14 points, her best scoring game of the season. Hudalla made all of her shots, from the 2-point range, making 7-of-13. She also recorded four rebounds and three assists.
They struggled in their next game as well, falling 64-47 to Pillager, Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Lauren Miller led the team with 20 points, making 6-of-17 shots. She scored four twos, two threes and six free throws. She was tied for most rebounds, with 11, and had two steals and two deflections.
Hudalla, who just recorded her best performance in the previous game, stepped up to have another season best. Hudalla finished with 17 points on 5-of-13 shots, all from the 2-point range. She added seven more points on free throws and tied Miller with 11 rebounds.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 11-13 on the season. They traveled to Ogilvie, Friday, Feb. 24, playing at 5:45 p.m.
Little Falls Flyers
Little Falls lost in a low scoring affair with conference rival Pierz, Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Flyers held an 18-10 lead entering the final half, but were unable to keep the lead and the score at the end of regulation was tied 29-29. Unfortunately, they were outscored 7-5 in overtime, leading to a 36-34 loss.
Malin Youngberg recorded 12 points on two twos, a three and five free throws. She also led the team with nine rebounds and four steals.
The Flyers fell to 7-16 and took on Swanville, Monday, Feb. 20, where they rebounded in a 56-35 win.
Youngberg had her best scoring game of the season, finishing with 14 points. She had three twos, a three and five free throws. She also led the team with 11 rebounds and had three steals.
Claire VanRisseghem also tallied 14 points against the Bulldogs. She made 5-of-9 shots from the 2-point range and added four more from the free throw range. She finished with nine rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
The team improved to 8-16 and took on St. Cloud Cathedral, Tuesday, Feb. 21. Unfortunately, the Flyers suffered another loss, 39-35.
No stats were available for this game.
The Flyers fell to 8-17 and hosted on Albany, Friday, Feb. 24, at 5:45 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.