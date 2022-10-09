The Pioneers ground game was so dominant in their 34-14 win over Melrose, Friday, Oct. 7, they accumulated over 350 yards on the ground and didn’t even need to pass the ball.
They took the phrase “pound the rock” literally, as they rushed the ball 59 times for 374 yards, with Reese Young and Kirby Fischer both hitting triple digits.
Opening holes for the run game is messy business and most often goes unnoticed. Young’s and Fischer’s season-high production were aided by the stellar performances up front by center Sean Holmes, guards Will Stangl and John Cheney, tackles Logan Magney and Ian Oberfeld, and tight ends Austin Pawlu and Max Barclay.
The Pioneers scored first, on a 16-yard run by Fischer, who also nailed the extra point, giving his team an early 7-0 lead.
Just a few minutes into the second quarter, Melrose tied the game on a 1-yard run up the middle.
As time was winding down in the half, the offensive line got enough push up front to allow Fischer to score his second touchdown on a 1-yard run. Fischer nailed the PAT again to put his team up 14-7 going into the half.
In the third, Young took a handoff at midfield and, after waiting for his blocks to set up, ran 51 yards breaking the back of the Melrose defense and, Following a successful Kirby PAT, put his team ahead 21-7.
Garrett Cummings scored the next TD for the Pioneers, on a 1-yard sneak on the goal line, courtesy of the offensive line resetting the line of scrimmage once again.
Melrose tried to crawl back into the game, scoring on a 45-yard run, and a successful PAT made it a 28-14 game.
Fischer wasn’t done in the endzone as he scored his third on the night in the final minutes of the game. He took the handoff for 15 yards for the score, bringing the game to a conclusion, 34-14.
Young finished with a season-high 184 yards rushing, his most productive since his week one performance against Holdingford, where he ran for 148 yards. He finished with 22 carries and a TD, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
Fischer recorded three total TDs, his most in a single game all season, rushing 18 times for 100 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
Derek Stangl carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
Defensively, the Pioneers only gave up 12 first downs and 231 total yards. They stymied Melrose’s offense all game, with the exception of two or three chunk plays. Young led the team with six tackles, followed by Gene Skiba, who had five tackles. Caden Knutson also picked off a pass.
“(We are) very proud of the kids’ effort tonight,” Head Coach Danny Saehr said. “We played our most physical game of the year. The offensive line and the running backs were outstanding.”
The Pioneers improve to 5-1 on the season, and they host Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, Oct. 14.
