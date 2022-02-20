Pierz FFA: A community of friends, knowledge and activities

One thing many students at Healy High School in Pierz share is their passion for FFA.
Junior Jasmine Virnig said she joined FFA when she was in seventh grade. As her parents, Scott and Gina Virnig, were involved in FFA during their high school years, Virnig said she wanted to kind of follow in their footsteps.
There are a lot of things she likes about FFA. But more than anything, she likes just being with people and having the opportunity to spend time with them.
Since she joined FFA, Virnig has competed in horse judging. This year, she plans to compete in landscaping.
“I took the landscaping class here and was more interested in it, so I decided to do that to learn even more for competition,” she said.
Learning new things can be quite challenging, Virnig said, but she doesn’t mind. It is a challenge she welcomes.
Although living on a farm is not a requirement to be involved in FFA, many members do. Virnig’s family has an acre of land, which is the home of several ducks, goats and chickens. As tends to be the case, the goats are the troublemakers.
“They escape all the time and are usually up to something,” she said.
Edward Westmoreland, an 11th-grade student at Healy High, joined Pierz FFA in late 2019. When asked what inspired him to join, Westmoreland said FFA adviser and ag teacher Pat Tax can be very convincing.
Looking back, Westmoreland said, he is happy he listened to Tax as he has had a ton of fun in FFA. Passionate about growing plants, he has competed in landscaping. While all members may not be interested in the same topics, Westmoreland likes the fact that FFA has so much to offer.
“If you have an idea of what you want to do, FFA probably has a competition whether you want to go into politics or farming. There seems to be a competition for everything,” he said.
Having grown up on a hobby farm, Westmoreland enjoys farm life. At this time, the family has cows, chickens, sheep and more cats than they know.
“We used to have pigs, too,” he said.
Westmoreland encourages students to join FFA. Besides the many opportunities that FFA offers, he said the skills learned can be quite beneficial to learn once they enter into their college years.
Currently, Westmoreland serves as treasurer, which is a position he enjoys. After he graduates from high school, Westmoreland plans to join the United States Navy and later enroll in college for landscaping design.
Kaylee Pulak, a junior at Healy High, is another student Tax talked into joining FFA when she was in eighth grade. Since then, she has competed in horse judging general livestock. She plans to compete in veterinary science and floriculture in the near future.
Pulak said there is a lot of studying that goes into preparing for competing in an event, such as learning the anatomy of a horse or cattle. While she finds learning new things quite intriguing, it is also very challenging. Some topics are harder than others, too, she said.
“Like floriculture is going to be a new competition for me because I have never competed in that before. This is going to be my first year, so I’m kind of nervous about that,” she said.
One of the things she really likes about going to competitions is that it gives her the opportunity to meet people from other schools and to get to know people more.
Living on a farm, Pulak said her family has beef cattle and horses. They also plant and harvest corn.
Looking back at her decision to join FFA, Pulak said she has no regrets. The group of FFA members are very welcoming to newcomers and accepting of students from all walks of life. There are also no “cliques” in the group.
“We’re just one big group, one big family,” she said.
Senior Ethan Hayes joined FFA when he was in seventh grade. It was his older sister, Sam, who inspired and encouraged him to join.
“Seeing how much fun she had is what made me want to do it,” he said.
Hayes competes in dairy, livestock and foods. Being involved in FFA has helped him develop different skills, he has no doubt will benefit him throughout life. As he is normally quite shy and doesn’t like speaking to big crowds, it is a skill he has been able to develop through his involvement in FFA.
“You just do it, appear confident and pretend like you do it all the time,” he said.
He also likes the atmosphere at competitions. It’s also an opportunity to learn things from other students. One just has to keep an open mind to it, he said.
“All the activities are fun. The meetings are fun, too,” he said.
Living on a cattle and dairy farm, Hayes said he hopes to one day take over the farm. When that happens, he would make the fourth generation of the family owning and operating it.
Josie Smude, a ninth grade student at Healy High, has been involved in FFA since she was in seventh grade. So far, she has stuck to competing in dairy and horse competitions.
“It’s a lot of fun. You pick the competitions you want to do,” she said.
Being able to pursue subjects members are interested in makes a difference. It’s always easier to learn about a subject a person is interested in, she said.
Josie said she joined FFA because she had heard about it and just wanted to try it out.
Josie and her friend, Erika Rudolph, who is also in ninth grade, joined FFA around the same time. Although the two knew each other from playing basketball together, neither knew the other was joining FFA until they already had.
One of the things Rudolph loves about FFA is the endless support from the other FFA members, Tax and the community. Although Rudolph has opted not to compete in FFA, her niche is to raise money for their chapter and for the school.
During home games, the Pierz FFA operates the ice cream machine and sells ice cream. It’s one of many ways they raise money for their Chapter.
Ninth grade student Emily Smude joined FFA like so many others — in seventh grade.
“I had a lot of friends and family that had joined FFA previously, so I knew I wanted to, too,” she said.
Emilie also really like the way Tax teaches about agriculture.
“She teaches about the real side of farming,” she said.
Living on a farm herself with cows, horses, pigs, chickens, dogs and more, Emily said people who are not familiar with farming may not always recognize the enormous sacrifice farmers make. Some may even think the labor is outright easy. It isn’t, she said.
Emilie competes in general livestock and extemporaneous public speaking. Although she gets nervous from time to time, she has learned how to handle herself.
“You just keep breathing through it,” she said.
Ninth grade student Jackson Daiker first joined FFA when he was in seventh grade. But because of COVID restrictions and other COVID-related challenges, he took a year off from FFA, and rejoined when he started in ninth grade.
Daiker will be competing in ag mechanics later this year. He had planned to compete in code of chapter, but not enough people had signed up for it to be held.
While Daiker doesn’t live on a farm, his uncle. Steve, has one he enjoys visiting. A dairy farm, Daiker said he started milking cows for Uncle Steve when he was 11 or 12 years old.
“I really like it,” he said.
Allie Storkamp, a ninth grade student at Healy High, recently joined FFA and is thrilled that she took the leap. Initially, she said, she had signed up to compete in chapter of conduct since they didn’t have enough people to do so. When the competition didn’t happen, she competed in extemporaneous public speaking instead.
“I wasn’t really sure if I was going to continue in FFA after I had done the competition, but then I realized that it was actually pretty fun and enjoyed doing it as well as the other activities,” she said.
Storkamp is now preparing to compete in science.
Since Storkamp joined, she has learned a lot.
“You learn a lot of like teamwork, to get a long with others and to basically make friends . When you go to a competition, you meet people, you get to talk to them and you learn different things from them and the competition,” she said.
Looking back, Storkamp said she now regrets that she didn’t join FFA when she was in seventh grade. It would have given her more time in the chapter.
“I encourage people to join. You won’t regret it,” she said.
