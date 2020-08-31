Pierz farm recognized for century status

The greatest thing about farming for Gary Hebler is that no day is the same.
“Every day is a new experience. There are no two days alike. I just enjoy being out in nature,” he said.
Gary lives on the family farm in Pierz with his wife, Kathy. The two raise Angus cattle, but at one time, their barn were filled with milk cows. Farming has been the tradition for several generations in his family, he said.
Earlier this year, the Hebler family farm received Century Farm status. Founded by his grandparents Nicholas and Cunigunde Hebler in 1920, he cannot help but marvel at the history.
“I look back at how it has changed throughout the years, but would have liked to have been here from the beginning to see all the different changes that were made,” he said.
Gary’s dad, Franklin, was one when the Heblers settled on the farm in Pierz. Although it remains a mystery why they chose to leave Iowa as well as Wabasha and travel north, Gary reckons the cost of land may have had something to do with it. The land in central Minnesota was cheaper, he said.
It was a regular farm with milk cows, ducks, geese, chickens and pigs.
Although Nicholas died when Gary was six, he remembers his grandfather farming the land. One of the old photos he has is of his grandpa cultivating a garden with a horse with Gary mounted on the animal.
“It was a light little horse, a mix between draft and something. His name was Barney and we worked and rode him,” he said.
Eventually Gary’s dad took over the farm with his wife, Margaret, and continued to raise crops, milk cows and butcher a chicken here and there. The pork was salted and preserved in barrels.
“That was how they preserved it. They had no refrigerator then,” he said.
It wasn’t until 1951 that the farm was modernized with electricity. Before that, they illuminated the darkness with lit lanterns.
There were also not a whole lot of things to do in the evening after the chores were done, other than to listen to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio.
Gary said at first his dad had continued to farm with horses and doing a lot of the work by hand. Although farming certainly presented its many challenges, the workload lightened when his dad bought the farm’s first tractor. As the property was full of trees and stubborn rocks in the ground, the tractor certainly made it easier to work the ground, Gary said.
Later on, Franklin was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Although the doctors believed he wouldn’t last very long and was told he only had one in 1,000 chance of survival, his dad went on to live another 13 years, Gary said.
However, the cancer returned later on and Franklin died from a brain tumor in 1972. Gary was 26 at the time.
“The year before he died, he was helping me bale hay and he told me he was feeling the best he had ever felt. A month later he was diagnosed with the brain tumor,” Gary said.
Looking back, Gary recalls his parents. In some aspects they were like night and day. While his dad was kind, he also had a bit of a temper when the children were either playing when they were supposed to do their chores or were mischievous. His mom was always kind whether it was to someone she knew or a complete stranger.
“I always said if the devil would have walked into this house, she would have fed him. She always had coffee on and was very hospitable,” he said.
Gary and Kathy bought the family farm the following year and expanded the barn as well as built a new home.
“We made a lot of changes to the farm after Gary’s dad died,” Kathy said.
Today, some evidence of the old barn remains. That is what didn’t burn up in 1980 when the barn caught on fire. He lost several pieces of antique equipment and tools that had belonged to his dad in the fire, Gary said.
“The fire department wasn’t sure what started the fire. They thought it may have been electrical,” Gary said.
When the Heblers bought the farm, it consisted of 560 acres. Since then, after buying some land from his uncle, the farm today is now 720 acres.
The Heblers sold their milk cows in 1998 after a cow fell on him and crushed his right ankle.
“Kathy had to milk the cows on her own and I was worried that she would get hurt, so we sold them,” he said.
Today, the farm is the home to 85 Angus beef cows. While some may wonder why Gary is still farming at 74, it is the love for farming that keeps him going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.