The boys Bulldogs basketball team traveled to Verndale, March 3, to take on the Pirates, and got the road win, 52-49.
With the win, the Bulldogs notched their 10th win of the season.
The Bulldogs were led by Nicholas Mettler, who scored 19 points on 7-of-19 field goals and 5-of-5 of his free throws. He also led the team in rebounds, with 16, and steals, with three.
Lucas Miller also had a good game, scoring 11 points for the Bulldogs on 4-of-11 field goals, while also recording four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Swanville hoped to capitalize on that win as they traveled to Pine River-Bachus the next day, but lost in a low scoring match, 42-32.
The Bulldogs then hosted Laporte, Monday, March 7, to face the Wildcats in the first round of the section 5A playoffs.
They crushed the Wildcats, 73-27. The Bulldogs scored 28 unanswered points to start the game before the Wildcats got on the board, with 7:28 on the clock.
The Bulldogs held a commanding 44-7 lead entering the second half.
Despite the Wildcats’ efforts, the Bulldogs kept them in check for the remainder of the game, winning their first playoff game before moving on to face Pine River-Backus in the next round, Thursday, March 10.
Pierz wins last three
The Pioneer boys closed out a tight one at home against the Foley Falcons, March 4, winning 42-38.
The win improved the Pioneers’ record to 9-16 on the season and 4-10 in the conference.
In a low scoring game, the Pioneers were led by Ian Oberfeld, who scored 11 points on 4-of-8 field goals, making 2-of-3 from inside the arc, and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Ben Virnig was second with eight points on 2-of-8 total shots, but went 4-of-7 on his free throws.
The Pioneers travel to Eveleth-Gilbert to take on the Golden Bears, Thursday March 10, in the first round of the playoffs.
