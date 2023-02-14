schommer
Buy Now

Britney Schommer lines up a free throw against the Huskers, Monday, Feb. 13.

After losing their last seven games, the Pierz Pioneers girls basketball team finally came away victorious as they defeated St. Cloud Cathedral, at home, 57-40, Friday, Feb. 10.

The Pioneers had three girls score double digit points. Alyssa Sadlovsky scored 19 points on three twos, three threes and four free throws.

Tags

Load comments