After losing their last seven games, the Pierz Pioneers girls basketball team finally came away victorious as they defeated St. Cloud Cathedral, at home, 57-40, Friday, Feb. 10.
The Pioneers had three girls score double digit points. Alyssa Sadlovsky scored 19 points on three twos, three threes and four free throws.
Ashley Kimman finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shots. She had her best performance under the basket, hitting on 4-of-5 2-pointers.
Britney Schommer recorded 10 points, making 4-of-9 baskets, two twos and two threes.
The Pioneers, looking to build off of their momentum for the first time in nearly a month, took on Albany at home, Monday, Feb. 13.
Unfortunately, the Pioneers fell to their tough conference rival, 60-36.
It wasn’t much of a contest in the first half as the Huskies outscored the Pioneers 35-10. However, the Pioneers came out with a better game plan in the second half. They were able to put up much more of a fight as they scored the first five points in the second half, courtesy of Sadlovsky.
After a free throw by each team, Albany scored five in a row to increase their lead to 41-16. A three by Lyndsey Strohmeier put the Pioneers at 19 points, but they were unable to keep up with the Huskies high-powered offense. For every basket the Pioneers’ made, the Huskies matched it.
After a back and forth second half, the Pioneers were unable to come back from the deficit to fall to 9-12 on the year.
Sadlovsky led the team with 12 points on four baskets. She made one two, and three threes.
Schommer finished with nine points, scoring one three and hitting 6-of-8 free throws.
The Pioneers hope to rebound from their loss as they host Little Falls, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:45 p.m.
