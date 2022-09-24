The Pierz football team remains undefeated after a gritty 12-7 win over Rockford, Friday, Sept. 23.
They scored first, on a drive that was capped off with a 4-yard TD run by Jacob LeBlanc, with 4:35 left in the first. A missed PAT put the score, 6-0 Pioneers.
The Pioneers’ defense held Rockford’s offense in check for the majority of the first half. In the second quarter, the Pioneers found the endzone again, with LeBlanc scoring his second of the night, this time, on a 2-yard run. After another failed PAT, the Pioneers held a 12-0 lead.
Both teams held the other scoreless in the third. In the fourth, Rockford finally managed to break through the Pioneers’ stingy defense to score on a 21-yard pass from QB Tim Houghton to WR Alex Altmann. The touchdown put the Rockets within one score, and a PAT made the game 12-7.
Despite the Rockets best efforts, the Pioneers held them off, keeping their undefeated season alive.
The Pioneers offense recorded 275 total yards, 249 of them on the ground. They fumbled twice but were able to recover both of them.
LeBlanc led his team in rushing, with 184 yards on 30 carries, averaging 6.1 yards a carry, and two scores. Reese Young recorded 51 yards on 14 carries, an average of 3.6 yards per carry.
LeBlanc wasn’t just unstoppable on offense. Defensively, he led the team in tackles, with seven, and also recorded a sack. Max Barclay had 1.5 sacks and Caden Knutson recorded an interception.
The Pioneer defense held the Rockets scoreless for over three quarters and gave up just 183 yards of total offense. They controlled the trenches very well, but were exposed, somewhat, through the air, giving up on 8-of-15 completions for 125 yards and a passing TD.
“We were able to get a big road win versus a very athletic Rockford team,” Head Coach Danny Saehr said. “It was the best defensive game we played all year. (We had) great effort by the kids.”
The Pioneers improved to 4-0 on the season. They host 2-2 Morris Area Tigers, Friday, Sept. 30, during homecoming night, at 7 p.m.
