Growing up on the family farm in Pierz, Morrison County Dairy Princess Teresa Karst is passionate about showing people the reality of dairy farming.
It isn’t unusual, she said, for people, especially those who have never been on a farm, to have predetermined opinion of what it’s like and how the animals are treated.
“There is a preconceived idea some people have that farmers don’t care for their animals. A lot of people believe we mistreat our animals, but if you think about it, it is our living and they are important members of our family. We do anything to make them comfortable, so they can give milk for our consumers,” she said.
As a dairy princess, Karst has the opportunity to visit classrooms and share about dairy. When asked during the judging process to become a dairy princess as to what age group she would prefer to talk to, she replied, “children.” Although she doesn’t mind talking with adults, Karst said, she finds that children are many times more open to the facts of farming.
Morrison County Dairy Princess Teresa Karst and the other dairy princesses can be seen at a variety of events in the community serving dairy p…
“I don’t mind talking to adults, but many times they have already made up their mind, regardless of what you say,” she said.
In addition, the dairy princesses also participate in parades, make media and public appearances, attend local fairs and trade shows and more.
Karst was named Morrison County Dairy Princess last year, as well. Since the dairy princesses weren’t able to do much due to the pandemic, she decided to run again.
What inspired her to compete to become a dairy princess, Karst said, was her older sister, Ashley, who was a dairy princess in 2008.
“I always looked up to that and saw the dairy princesses in parades and all over and I wanted to do that. I love dairy farming. I love what my dad does. I love what we do as a family and I like to tell people the truths about dairy. When they look at the princesses, they see a face for dairy farmers,” she said.
Karst said she was also inspired by their neighbor, Mary Zahurones Amundson, who was named Princess Kay of the Milky Way in 2011.
Initially, Karst had hoped to run for the dairy princess crown in 2019, the year she graduated from Pierz Healy High School. However, a senior class trip to New York City halted her plans.
Since Karst graduated from high school, she’s been attending Ridgewater College in Willmar. Passionate about animals, she is pursuing a degree in veterinary technology. Whenever she returns home to Pierz from time to time, she helps out at the farm.
“I miss it. It’s different not being there every day, but my little sister is helping out my parents,” she said.
Altogether Karst has five siblings — Vanessa, Amber, Ashley, Mike and Christina.
While Karst does not have any definite plans once she graduates from Ridgewater, she hopes to one day own her own farm.
“I would love to have a dairy farm because I love the way it taught me. It taught me so much, like a strong work ethic. It was a good learning experience to live on a farm,” she said.
Reminiscing about her childhood years, she especially enjoyed feeding the calves. Not only because of how cute they were, she said, but also because they are the future of the farm as the Karst family keeps all of the calves. While the heifers are later used as milk cows, the steers are raised until finish.
She also likes to bring their cows from the freestall into the barn. It creates more of a bond between her and the cows, along with milking, she said.
When she was younger, she and her dad often went to check the crops in the different fields. She loved that family time together. At times, after the fields were checked, they also walked to the local co-op and purchased local products, such as butter and cheese.
Although she likes most dairy products, Karst said cheese is her favorite. Simply because she feels it goes with just about anything.
Karst plans to continue to promote dairy farming, just as she did before she became a dairy princess. She’s also quick to extend an invitation to those who have never been to a farm before.
“I have a lot of friends that never stepped a foot on a farm. They loved coming to our farm and I believe it is important to show the difference,” she said.
It also one of many reasons she loves the different farm tours, including Breakfast on the Farm, that happen periodically across Minnesota.
