Milking cows is a hard job, but one Dairy Princess Tori Wagner of Pierz gladly embraces. She loves just about anything that has to do with farming, she said.
Although Wagner didn’t grow up on a dairy farm herself, her parents, Tom and Amy Wagner, did. Wanting to have the experience and get a better glimpse into dairy farming, she started working at dairy farm in Royalton when she was 15 years old.
Since Wagner started working at the farm, she has learned a lot. While she may have been new to milking, she had experience with cattle as her family raised some cattle.
Dairy Princess Tori Wagner discovered her passion for dairy farming a few years ago.
About 130 cows are milked twice a day at the farm. When she was still in school, Wagner finished all of her chores, such as milking, feeding and more, before she went to school As she was taking college classes earlier in the spring, which didn’t start until 11 a.m., she had plenty of time to get a lot of work done. In the evening, many of the chores repeated themselves, which was something she had to juggle with practicing softball as well as competing.
“It all kind of depended on the day,” she said.
One of the things that excites Wagner the most about being named a dairy princess of Morrison County is the opportunity to share about the dairy industry with people. As a dairy princess, she will have multiple chances to make public and media appearances, attend local fairs and trade shows, serve dairy treats at different events, assist with farm tours, teach about dairy in classrooms and more; all the while wearing a formal dress with her crown and sash.
Wagner said she is looking forward to teaching people, adults as well as children, about the dairy industry. Not all people are familiar with where their food comes from or the variety of products that can be made from milk.
Although she grew up with her family raising cattle, Wagner said it wasn’t until she started working on a farm that she learned how cheese and ice cream were created.
In addition, Wagner wants to educate people on how the cows and calves are cared for. She believes that there are quite a few people, especially in non-rural areas, who have a preconceived idea of how animals on the farm are treated. One example, Wagner said, is the practice of removing a calf from the cow once it’s born.
As cows are herd animals, they are more comfortable around other cows in the same age group and size as they are. Because of this, the cow often seeks out their herd mates an hour or two after giving birth and in the process either forgets about her calf or when she’s in distress, accidentally steps on the calf or injure it some other capacity. It is for the health and safety of the calf, it is removed, Wagner said.
“Some cows, although very little, will take care of their calves. Most of them won’t and most of the calves would die if we wouldn’t come in and actually take care of them,” she said.
The first milk (colostrum) that is produced by the cow after giving birth is very high in nutrients and antibodies. Shortly after birth, the cow is milked and the colostrum is bottled fed to the calf to boost its immune system, Wagner said. After two milkings, the calves are then given either milk replacement or regular milk milked from all of the cows for eight weeks until they are weaned.
Looking back at the process of becoming dairy princess, Wagner said many of the other princesses came well prepared. She, on the other hand, with juggling work, school and sports, didn’t have much time to prepare. Rather than worrying about how she would do, Wagner embraced the authenticity of her answers to the judge’s questions.
“When I got there, it was easier to share my story. It came naturally rather than trying to follow a memorized script,” she said.
Competing against several other girls, Wagner said she felt like she had a good chance to be chosen as dairy princess. At the same time, she also knew she would be just as supportive of the dairy industry if she had not been chosen.
“Support dairy farmers,” she said.
Wagner recently graduated from Pierz Healy High School. As she doesn’t quite know what career field she wants to go into, she plans to continue working on the farm until she gets somewhat of an idea of what her next step should. One thing she knows for sure is that she loves working outdoors.
When she isn’t working or fulfilling her duties as dairy princess, Wagner enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing softball and creating a variety of crafts.
