The Pierz City Council has some hefty decisions to make in the coming weeks.
Who will be mayor until the next election? Who will fill the role of city treasurer? And, who will be hired as the golf course clubhouse manager?
The mayor position was declared vacant after newly-elected Mayor Toby Egan resigned at the first regular meeting, Jan. 17, citing health issues.
The treasurer’s seat became vacant when former treasurer Linda Sczublewski decided not to run for re-election and no one else filed for the seat. She and another person tied as write-in candidates, and both turned down the seat.
Clubhouse Manager Mary Caughey tendered her resignation in December 2022. Interviews were conducted over the course of the week of Jan. 23 – 27. City Administrator Bob Otremba said hiring someone as soon as possible was important, because so much is done before the golf course and clubhouse ever open to the public, and the new hire would have a lot to learn.
While the Council is within its legal right to appoint a mayor until the 2024 election, because the mayor seat is a two-year seat, Council Member Jacque Ballou said she had constituents contacting her, saying they wanted a special election to have a voice on who would be mayor.
Council Member Don Bujalski said he would like to see transparency, so wanted residents to be able to apply for the seat.
“If someone wants to apply, why wouldn’t we let them?” he said.
Otremba provided information about how the Council could move forward with appointing a mayor and treasurer. If someone currently on the Council was appointed mayor, then that seat would be declared vacant and someone would be appointed until the next election.
“I just feel that individuals in our city deserve to have a vote and a say on who they would want as mayor, so I am a little hesitant. I would like to have our city have a vote,” Johnson said. “I want to put the power back into our city and into our citizens to vote.”
City Clerk Kyle Bednar said his understanding was that if the term is less than two years, the Council could appoint a mayor. If the term was a four-year term, the Council could appoint someone who would be seated until the next election (2024).
“A lot of people asked for a vote. I wanted it out there so people would know why we wouldn’t hold a special election,” Johnson said.
Bednar said at the very least, his thought was to schedule a workshop and discuss all of the options. If Acting Mayor John Perleberg was appointed, the Council would still have to deal with a vacancy for that seat.
Bednar said he thought about combining the city clerk and treasurer positions and was not in favor, for a few different reasons.
“The time commitment for one person, if you really, truly want them to review the city’s accounts, and I think it’s nice to have another person, for checks and balances, and they sit on committees,” he said.
“If we as a Council make that decision, it’s kind of locking other councils into that,” Bednar said.
Perleberg encouraged anyone interested in serving as mayor to fill out the form expressing their interest. He said he felt it was a critical role.
The Council decided to schedule a workshop for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. At the workshop, in addition to discussions of the mayor and treasurer positions, the Council also decided to discuss the clubhouse manager position.
Council Member Don Bujalski said several people have applied for the clubhouse manager position. The committee, consisting of Bujalski, Bob Otremba, Golf Course Superintendent Zach Baert and Rick Sczublewski, had started interviewing that afternoon.
“We had good, strong candidates and actually looked at the possibility of looking at going into the wage negotiations,” Bujalski said.
He noted it was up to the Council, but the pay range, as approved by the previous Council, was set at $19 to $25 per hour.
The Council will hold a special meeting following the workshop at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be at Pierz City Hall, in the dining center.
