Any resident of the city of Pierz who would like to be considered as a candidate for the mayor or treasurer positions, can apply. Applications are available at City Hall or on the city’s website, pierzmn.org under “About.”

The Council decided Monday, to open the field to applicants. The positions will be advertised, with applications being accepted until Thursday, Feb. 16. The Council plans to interview candidates during a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, with a final decision to be made at its regular meeting, Monday, Feb. 27.

Tags

Load comments