Any resident of the city of Pierz who would like to be considered as a candidate for the mayor or treasurer positions, can apply. Applications are available at City Hall or on the city’s website, pierzmn.org under “About.”
The Council decided Monday, to open the field to applicants. The positions will be advertised, with applications being accepted until Thursday, Feb. 16. The Council plans to interview candidates during a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, with a final decision to be made at its regular meeting, Monday, Feb. 27.
At its workshop prior to Monday’s regular meeting, Council Member Don Bujalski brought up the fact that if Acting Mayor John Perleberg were to apply for mayor, he (Bujalski), Council Member Jacque Johnson and City Clerk Kyle Bednar would be making that choice. And those three, along with City Administrator Bob Otremba would conduct that interview. Perleberg would be able to weigh in on the treasurer position, however.
Bednar said during the workshop that if there are multiple mayoral applicants, but it is decided to appoint Perleberg, the other candidates may be open to taking the council seat Perleberg would vacate.
That council seat has not yet been declared vacant at this point, and would not be, unless Perleberg were appointed as mayor.
For more information about how to apply for the mayor or treasurer positions, call City Hall at (320) 468-6471.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved the contract with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) for design of the 2024 street lighting project at a cost of $22,000;
• After discussing at its workshop the pros and cons of a new front end loader for the city at about $160,000 versus a used one, approved City Administrator Bob Otremba to look for a used front end loader at a price between $80,000 to $100,000;
• Approved applying for a $50,000 Sourcewell grant to use toward a snow blower and front end plow for the front end loader;
• Approved contacting SEH about the cost of consulting services in regard to a feasibility study on the possible purchase of the gravel pit owned by Knife River near the Pierz Park Complex, which would include an environmental impact study, to help the Council understand all that would go with purchasing a gravel pit, including reclamation of any kind; and
• Approved the hiring of Toni Meyer as the city’s new golf course clubhouse manager, at a salary of $24 per hour. Otremba said it would be set up so that Meyer would be paid at 40 hours per week from March 1 through Nov. 1, and 32 hours per week from Nov. 2 through the end of February the following year. He also said a review would be done in July, with the possibility of Meyer receiving an additional $1 per hour through the remainder of 2023.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.
