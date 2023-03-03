Applications are open for another city maintenance person in the city of Pierz. That person would work with Golf Course and Parks Superintendent Zach Baert in the summer months and with the Public Works Department in the winter months.
Exactly when that person will be hired, has not been totally resolved.
Monday, discussion about a hiring committee and starting wage for the position was on the agenda. Mayor John Perleberg said he felt the topic should be discussed at a workshop because he felt it was a little more complicated than what should be discussed at a regular meeting and before the hiring process began.
Perleberg said if a qualified candidate came along, the city could move quickly in hiring that person, but felt it should be discussed more in-depth at a workshop.
Although the position was posted, City Administrator Bob Otremba said he had received no applications.
Since that was the case, Council Member Don Bujalski asked whether it was necessary to establish a hiring committee.
Otremba said the Council decided Feb. 13, to keep the application process open until the position was filled.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar said he wasn’t present at the Feb. 13 meeting, but if it was because Phil Scribner was working fewer hours and the loss of Nick Scholl, he felt hiring was replacing what had been lost.
“Here’s the situation, for me, I guess. I have a few questions on it,” Perleberg said. “I totally understand why we need a new full-time maintenance person.”
Otremba had laid it out, Perleberg said — the city had 32 hours worked by two part-time people, and the city could hire a full-time person at 40 hours, who would be more committed to working for the city and could be relied on.
“Obviously, there’s some additional cost to hiring a full-time person versus a part-time person. I guess my question in my discussion was, does that alleviate the part-time help?” Perleberg said. “I was thinking that now we can replace a couple of part-time people with a full-time person, and yes we got a few more hours. I personally feel it’s worth it. I talked to Zach and Bob today, and they stated they will need some part-time people, in addition to the full-time person — that’s where the situation needs to be laid out.”
Perleberg said if that is the case, he felt as if the city were going backward and wanted to find out how many part-time hours would be needed.
“If we hire a 40-hour person but still need a 32-hour part-time person, I don’t think that’s the direction we should go, unless it’s proven to us to do that,” he said.
Council Member Don Bujalski said he knew what Perleberg meant, that Scribner put in a lot of hours, and that most of those hours would go to what Scribner had done.
Otremba noted that the city has evolved a lot. When he was Public Works director, he said he had part-time help for 16 hours during the summer and eight hours in the winter.
“I never had a Phil Scribner-type person to come in that could run the plow truck or run the street sweeper,” Otremba said. “I mean, we’ve added the trail, we’ve added the cross-country ski trail ... all of those things have just added work.”
In addition, Otremba said city staff was doing work that contractors could do, or had done, in the past, as well.
“I’m not sure that a workshop — or what other information you’re going to want me to prepare for a workshop, because in two, three, five years, the city is going to change again with a gravel pit purchase or other items,” Otremba said. “Quite honestly, it changes every year.”
Perleberg said he agreed, but wanted to see some cash flow from the additional nine holes at the golf course, or get close to getting cash flow, before hiring.
“Because we might need somebody else if we get the RV park going, but that could be five years down the road. We don’t need to be hiring people today for something we’re gonna have five years from now,” Perleberg said. “I would like to work the best that we can, as efficient as we can, until we get some cash flow to that nine holes, or get closer to getting cash flow out of it,” he said.
Perleberg reiterated he had no problem hiring a full-time person.
But, he said, “It’s easy to start with a full-time person and then all of a sudden start sliding part-time people in there and before you know it, you’re back to where you were before with the part-time hours.”
Perleberg said he had spoken with Scribner, who told him that while he had other work, he’d still like to work part-time for the city.
“So, I’m assuming, if we hire this full-time person, that we’re going to be still using Phil part-time, and I don’t think that was clarified when we had that discussion two weeks ago,” he said.
Bujalski said it was discussed, but couldn’t remember if Scribner was going to continue to work some.
Otremba clarified that it would be one day, maybe two — eight or 16 hours.
As far as the workload, Otremba said there are always things to maintain.
“It’s kind of what we want our city to look like and how supported we want our full-time staff members to be with part-time help. It’s huge to have part-time help like Phil, where we have lists constantly created,” Otremba said.
He said there are always things that need to be done, such as helping with tree trimming, replacing signs, maintaining skating rinks, maintain help plow snow, maintaining the city’s equipment, as well as golf course equipment.
“But that’s on top of another full-time person, so that full-time person could do some of that as well. I’m not discounting a full-time person, unless we’re going to create new work for that person,” Perleberg said.
Otremba said the idea is that the new person would work 40 hours a week during the summer at the golf course. During the winter, that person would work 32 hours a week with the Public Works Department.
With the new nine holes at the golf course, Otremba said there will be twice as much equipment to maintain.
“I understand. We’re looking a year maybe a year and a half down the road before we run into that,” Perleberg said.
Bednar said he felt as though they were replacing hours that needed replacing.
Otremba laid out that hiring a full-time person would result in 700 extra hours of work compared to last year.
“Considering we have another nine to build and it’s going to be city intensive as far as labor and we did budget $20,000 for city labor above and beyond what we have. That’s a lot of discussion between now and when we open in the middle of 2024,” he said.
“I‘m not saying we don’t need a full-time person, I’m just saying I’m leery of where we’re going to creep to after we hire that full-time person,” Perleberg said.
“I kind of see a slippery slope kind of situation coming,” Perleberg said. “In another year, we’re going to have to hire another full-time person and still have part-time people that we need. I’m not saying I’m right, I’m not saying I’m wrong, I’m just saying that’s how I see it.”
Otremba said, as city administrator, he hoped it would be necessary to hire another person in a year or two.
“That means we do have that revenue there — just like with the clubhouse manager. I hope someday we do have to hire a clubhouse assistant, ’cuz that means we are busy,” he said.
“I hope a lot of things. I like to deal more with reality of what we’re running into,” Perleberg said. “Like I told you earlier today, there’s a decline in golf memberships because of the way the economy is going and I’m not saying where the economy is going, up or down, that’s why I’m taking a cautious approach to it.”
He said himself, Bednar, Bujalski and Council Member Jacque Johnson were the people who would have to take the brunt of it, if hiring a full-time person doesn’t work out as planned.
“You don’t have to,” Perleberg said to Otremba. “We are the ones who got elected by the people of the city of Pierz, Minnesota. We’re the watchdogs. I do understand where you’re coming from — I just think we could go maybe move a little slower in that direction, but I’m one voice out of four voices right now, that’s my opinion.”
Perleberg pointed out the city had just approved purchasing a front end loader, which he felt the city really needed.
“It isn’t like I’m trying to put the screws to anybody, but I have to see that we really have a need for it, that maybe we could move a little closer to where the golf course is, and if we have to hire a new person, let’s wait for this summer until they actually need more help on the golf course,” he said.
If a phenomenal candidate came forth in the next three to four weeks, Perleberg said, “Let’s hire them.”
“Let’s just set the stage so we can hire someone when someone comes along,” he said. “I don’t want to put an application through that they’re not a perfect fit, but they’ll work.
“I love this community, there are people moving to this community that are taking pay cuts to live in Pierz, because we’re blessed enough to have the community that we live in,” he said.
Perleberg said he wanted a little more information on the part-time hours that would be in place after the city hired a full-time person.
Bujalski noted that with a vacant council seat, a workshop maybe should held after someone was appointed.
“We don’t have that person yet and they don’t know anything,” Bujalski said.
Applications for a candidate for the vacant council seat were taken until March 2, and a workshop for interviews has been planned, March 7. The plan is for the Council to appoint a new council member at its March 13 meeting.
Any workshop about the full-time hire would be scheduled after the March 13 meeting.
“So we’re looking at up to a month away,” Bujalski said. “Hopefully Jacque will be here and whoever is here (vacant council seat) should have his or her input in.”
Perleberg agreed it was a good idea to have a full council to make that decision.
Bednar said he was trying to reconcile the fact that the city would be replacing part-time hours with a full-time person, and didn’t want to “kick the can down the road” and miss out on a good candidate.
“Spring is coming quick,” Bednar said, and felt the Council should just continue to move forward, to replace the hours being lost with part-time people cutting back or leaving.
“We can manage part-tine workers after that. I say we move forward. In my opinion, I don’t think there’s (a need for) a workshop, but that’s my opinion. I think we move forward and see if we get a good candidate,” Bednar said.
At its Feb. 13 meeting, the Council voted to keep the position posted until it was filled.
Otremba said he put the discussion on the agenda, because while the decision to hire and post the position was made, there was not a hiring committee put in place or a starting wage for anyone hired.
He felt a pay range of $22 to $30 per hour should be offered to someone who is qualified.
“I’d like to get someone whose $30 - $35 qualified. There’s that type of work here in the city, if you look at the machinery that we own,” Otremba said.
The Council decided to leave a pay range out of the posting, but pay depending upon the skills and experience of the candidates. A workshop may be planned when candidates have applied and the position needs more discussion.
As for a hiring committee, typically four people are appointed, Otremba said. He suggested Zach Baert and Eric Gaffke be on the hiring committee, as they would be supervisors for the new hire.
Moving forward, the Council asked Otremba to keep them in loop about any applicants.
