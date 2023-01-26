Jarod Griffith with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), the engineers for the city of Pierz, gave the Pierz City Council several options for street lighting for its 2024 construction project, Monday.
The Council approved a feasibility study done for the project in 2022.
Griffith said SEH was in the early stages of the design with several options and wanted the Council’s input on the route it wanted to go.
He said the street lights are currently mounted on power poles at intersections and mid-block, on the streets where the improvements will take place. He said there are a few power lines that cross the street.
The lighting study showed that the lights would be placed at points which basically split the roads into thirds, for the most part.
He presented three lighting options, including a more decorative light, such as those already on Main Street, a utilitarian style, such as those installed on the Third Avenue North project, and a third option of a basic fiberglass power pole.
The 2024 road improvement project, which the city will coordinate with improvements by the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD), includes Cassie Alley from Park Avenue Southwest to the dead end north of First Avenue Southwest; Summer Street from Park Avenue Southwest to First Avenue Northwest; First Avenue Southwest from Vincent Street to Robert Street; First Avenue Northeast from Main Street to Edward Street.
Griffith noted that each of the options had constructions costs to them.
The decorative option would cost $260,000 for the construction only. The utilitarian option construction costs were estimated at $172,000 and the fiberglass option construction costs were listed at $140,000.
“We’ve had two different kind of updates throughout this study, with the Council and city staff,” Griffith said. “Based on discussions, we advise the city move forward with lighting option 2, the same at the Third Avenue North project.”
Griffith also noted that there have been some lighting issues along First Avenue Southeast, the corner of First and Oak.
“So basically we would be replacing all those lights along First and Oak to Kamnic, and the couple on Kamnic from First to Peter Avenue,” Griffith said. The cost for construction for those additional lights along those streets only, would be $125,000.
The light poles on option 2 do not have to be painted. It was noted that the fiberglass poles, because of the way they are installed, if they were hit by a car, the pole would be ruined. That is in contrast to the same thing happening to the aluminum utilitarian poles, which would most likely break off at the bolts.
Acting Mayor John Perleberg said he wasn’t in favor of having three different kinds of light poles in town. “We’ve got to have some kind of consistency,” he said.
Griffith asked the Council for action regarding which light pole option should be used and whether to add the First Avenue Southeast lighting.
“To be clear, $172,000 is for construction, and then $125,000 for additional street lighting — construction only,” clarified City Clerk Kyle Bednar.
Bednar made the motion to approve the construction at $172,000 for lighting option 2.
As for the additional $125,000 for lighting, Bednar was not so sure.
Council Member Don Bujalski clarified that there is a light near the Pierz Villa, and Oak Street that has had to be repaired and the city spent about $2,500 last year to get that work done, and it didn’t last.
“It’s not the light, but the service,” Bujalski said.
Otremba said they found the First Avenue Southeast issue when some construction was done. There are a total of seven lights on that stretch.
He said he felt it was a reasonable upgrade for the lights from Peter Avenue to just north of where Peter Avenue and Kamnic intersect.
While Perleberg said he had the same concerns about cost as Bednar, Council Member Jacque Johnson said she trusted the engineer to do what’s best.
Bednar asked if the extra lighting was something that has to be addressed in the next couple of years, anyway.
“If we want that light to work,” said City Administrator Bob Otremba.
Griffith noted that SEH could move forward with the designing of that additional lighting, but plan the actual construction in the future.
“That is an option. It doesn’t have to be part of this project,” Griffith said. He said he didn’t see an issue with waiting to install that lighting until the next project, possibly in 2027.
Griffith said the estimated cost is $125,000 for the construction only, that there was no construction plan at this point and the actual construction cost would only be known once it’s bid.
Bednar made the motion to include that additional lighting as part of the plan, with no construction at this point. The Council agreed and approved the motion unanimously.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved taking part in the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association scholarship fund for a local student, offering a $500 scholarship. This would be a line item in the city’s donation fund. For this scholarship, the city would choose a local winner, who could go on to the state contest to vie for a larger scholarship;
• Approved a $100 donation request from the Pine Grove Zoo;
• Discussed Pierz Garage Sale Days and having it separate from the Little Falls event. Council Member Jacque Johnson and Acting Mayor John Perleberg said they would work together to come up with a plan, and perhaps ask several residents for help;
• Discussed approaching area organizations, such as the Lions or Commercial Club, for donations toward funding the projects at the golf course and park;
• Discussed membership on the Planning Commission, which has a residency requirement. Johnson made the motion to change the city’s ordinance to allow residents or business owners in the city to be a member of a board and to grandfather in anyone who is not a resident or business owner on a board, to be able to fulfill their term; and
• Approved working with Short Elliott Hendrickson to apply for grants, at a cost of $1,500 to $2,000, from Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR). and from the Department of Natural Resources for grants to help with the purchase/development of the gravel pit owned by Knife River, on the north end of the Pierz Park and Campground compound. The city was not awarded the LCCMR grant when it applied last year.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. This meeting will be preceded by a 5 p.m. council workshop.
