The city of Pierz is considering a partnership with the Pierz Area Commercial Club (PACC) on a project.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar, who is treasurer of the PACC, brought up the possibility at Monday’s meeting.
He said PACC members had several discussion about finding ways to use some of the funds raised through Pierz Freedom Fest, by donating back to the community.
The Pierz Freedom Fest has been successful, and the PACC would like to work with the city to pick a project and then each year, set aside or dedicate funds toward the project.
He said there is no exact plan, such as for a playground. He said the PACC could work on a smaller or medium project, but would like to make it “great” by partnering with the city.
The next step, Bednar said, might be a joint meeting with the city and PACC, figuring out a project, and then setting a dollar amount for a five- or 10-year plan.
Council Member Jacque Johnson said she’d like to turn the park near the Pierz Golf Course into an intergenerational park, with level flooring and more, to make it easier to navigate.
“I just feel like we’re a community of intergenerations, so I feel like an intergenerational park would be good,” she said.
Johnson said she had done some research, and found it would cost $150,000 or more for such a park.
Mayor John Perleberg noted he thought it was a great idea.
“There’s lots we can do with those guys,” he said. “We all really, really appreciate that.”
Hopefully, he said, the city would have an RV park and be awarded grant money for that.
Bednar said that a lot of times projects are discussed and “We just say, yeah, that sounds good, but never put a plan into place.” But maybe, he said, if a plan were put into place and put into writing, it would move forward.
In addition, perhaps the Lions Club would like to partner with the project, as well.
Bednar said he didn’t know of any other groups or organization that may want to partner as well.
“Maybe they don’t want to go half, but would like to chip in,” he said.
The Council decided to continue the conversation about a joint effort at its next workshop, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, just prior to the regular council meeting.
Bednar noted the PACC meets the first Monday of June, so it could be discussed by those members prior to the June 12 meeting.
Perleberg, as a side note, said he had been honored that Paula Przybilla with the PACC emailed him asking if he wanted to be a ring leader at the circus coming to town, July 25.
“It’s kind of like a dream come true,” Perleberg said. “I guess that’s what you get when you ask if there are going to be elephants there.”
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved building and/or concrete permits for Jim Kahlhamer; TBC Marine; Jerome Kammermeyer; Kevin Block; Jacob Solinger and Chad Thesing;
• `Authorized a $3,000 change order for the Third Street North Project from 2021;
• Approved liquor licenses for B&T Bootlegger’s Inc., Frosty’s Bar and Grill, Janson’s Liquor, Pat’s Bar and Grill, Pierz Ballroom and Lanes, City of Pierz (golf course), and American Legion 341. Temporary liquor licenses for approved for St. Joseph’s Church for an event Aug. 6 and the Pierz Lions Club for Oktoberfest, Aug. 26;
• Decided to save the discussion about whether to sell the city’s property the Public Works Shop had been on before it was destroyed in 2022, located on 414 North Main Street. The Council felt it would be able to garner more resident input before a workshop. City Administrator Bob Otremba said there was a Public Works Committee meeting next week; and
• Scheduled a workshop for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, to discuss the former Public Works building and a partnership with the Pierz Area Commercial Club on a project. The Council regular meeting will be held after the workshop.
The Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.