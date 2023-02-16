The position for another person in a maintenance position at the Pierz Golf Course, with some winter duties with the city, will be posted.
The approval to post came after a request made by Zach Baert, Pierz Campground and Golf Course superintendent.
Baert told the Council that with Phil Scribner cutting his hours back and Nick Scholl probably not coming back, and the new nine holes being built, he needed more help.
A new person would work with Baert and his assistant, Jim Gross, and during the winter could help out Public Works Director Eric Gaffke with snow removal.
“We’re just doing more and we need more people to do more things,” Baert said. “It’s getting difficult for me to try to manage it all.”
Interim Mayor John Perleberg said he understood the workload Baert had, and the fact that it would be doubling with the new nine holes.
Perleberg said he’d prefer to get as close as possible to the opening of the new nine holes to hire, “so we have a revenue steam or a better revenue stream, but I don’t want to put you out.”
Baert said last season, he didn’t have much to do with the new nine holes, because the dozer operator was out there doing his work. But, this year, there will be a lot of drainage that needs to be put in, sodding and more.
For that work, Baert said the city would either have to hire outside of the city or do the work in-house. He said a lot could be done in-house if he had the help.
“So, at this point, we’re going to have to hire with the new nine,” he said. “There’s no way I can do it with the staff I have.”
Baert said hiring a person now would allow time for them to help and to learn, as well.
“I feel we’re going to spend the money either way,” he said.
Baert said he would like the help as soon as the season opens in the spring and the work on the new nine holes begins. He will be working more on the new nine holes, and won’t have much time to work on the current nine holes.
Council Member Jacque Johnson said she felt it was important to get starting with posting the position, because as an HR person, she has found that maintenance positions are hard to fill, “because they’re a hot commodity.”
Her concern, Johnson said, was that with experienced staff cutting back or leaving, preventative maintenance would stop and machinery wouldn’t get taken care of.
She added that the training process takes six months and it takes up to two years to recoup the cost of the investment in training.
Johnson said she felt it was a position the city has needed to hire for probably three years.
“In my opinion, we should at least post for it and see what candidates we get. We don’t have to hire anybody we don’t think is going to be a good fit for our city,” she said. “And it would go through a hiring committee.”
Council Member Don Bujalski said that would be the easiest part. His concern was that the city would hire this person for Baert, using them at the golf course and that when winter came, they wouldn’t have any hours left to help Gaffke.
Baert said he’d like that person to work 40 hours per week all year, so they would be able to help during the winter months.
Baert said when Daniel Baert was superintendent and he was the assistant, he was able to do all of the mechanical work. Now that he’s busy with “superintendent stuff” he doesn’t have as much time to do maintenance, like on mowers.
One mower needed to be fixed, and Gross wasn’t able to do it, had to be sent to Zoro to be repaired.
“I could have fixed a lot this year, but I just didn’t have the time,” Baert said.
He felt the course was spending about $5,000 extra for maintenance.
If the right person were hired, Baert said machinery wouldn’t have to sent out for maintenance or repair. And, he said, the machinery will double when the new nine holes are operational.
The Council voted 3-0 (City Clerk Kyle Bednar was absent), to post for the position until it is filled.
The Council also approved Baert’s request to purchase six new golf carts, to start phasing out 18 carts that were purchased in 2004. He said it’s only a matter of time before breakdowns occur and that he’d like to purchase a few every year, to keep the city’s fleet updated without having to purchase a lot of carts at one time. Some of the older carts could be used as back-up for the new nine holes, and others could be sold. The Council gave him the go-ahead to sell the golf carts that were phased out if the Park Board agreed, which Baert said could easily bring $2,500 to $3,000 each.
The cost to purchase six new golf carts from EZ-GO out of Prior Lake was $38,970 ($6,495 each).
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a variance permit for Jim and Laura Kahlhamer to put a 40-by-45 foot addition on the east of end of their building at 120 Main Street North. There were no objections during a public hearing to giving the a variance, so Planning and Zoning recommended the variance approval;
• After review of an analysis by Dave Berg Consulting on potential electric rate adjustments, decided to not increase the city’s electric rates this year. The analysis showed costs to generate margins of profit at $100,000, $150,000 and $200,000. The option generating an estimated $150,000 showed rates would not have to increase to accomplish that goal. Last year, the net profit was about $180,000 for the electric fund, Otremba said. Since there was no change to the city’s rates, no approval or vote was necessary;
• Approved new firefighters: Eric Gaffke, Jon Fuhrman, Ross Boser and George “Skip” Toops, who will complete their Firefighter I and Firefighter II training;
• Learned from Fire Chief Dan Rocheleau that on April 29, there is a planned burn of a donated home for firefighters to train on in the city of Buckman, right on the highway, so it’s possible traffic control will be needed;
• Approved the following donations: $3,025 to Pierz Community Education; $1,000 to Faith in Action and $1,000 to Pierz Freedom Fest:
• Approved the city’s contribution to the Fire Department’s retirement account at $550 per firefighter, based on 26 firefighters.;
• Approved an hourly rate increase for firefighters from $12.50 to $20 per hour, which, Council Member Don Bujalski said, would cost the city an additional $600 per year, since the Pierz Rural Area Fire Protection agreed to pay part of the increase. It was noted that the Pierz Volunteer Fire Department covers the largest area in square miles of any area fire department. Rocheleau said the increase was not requested by the firefighters;
• Approved the purchase of six laptops from Design Electronics for the Council, at a cost of $479.99 each for a total of $2,879.94. The biggest benefit over the current tablets is the ability to use and save documents in Word, Excel, .pdf, etc.
