Pierz completes industrial tech project at Healy High School

For the last few years, the Pierz School District has been busy remodeling and upgrading its industrial technology departments. Their hard work and tenacity finally paid off, as visitors had the opportunity to tour the areas and learn more about the project at an open house, March 22.
Supt. George Weber said the goal with the industrial technology project was to ensure that students were given the tools, instruction, time and rigor to be prepared to step into a degree or career they are passionate about. In order to do so, given how much technology has advanced, the district partnered with Sourcewell to provide the students access and experience to use a variety of high tech machines.
In addition to the industrial technology classes, the district als
o offers competitive industrial technology clubs, such as FFA, robotics and Super Mileage.
“Now we have the capacity to offer a lot more classes and to upgrade the technology kids have access to and to upgrade the ambiance of the classrooms. We have a high tech classroom where we’re doing computer programming that manages 3D printers, laser engravers, plasma cutters and just the capacity to have a room dedicated to that,” Weber said.
The welding and woodworking shops were upgraded and the ag department was expanded significantly — something that was well needed.
“We’ve had a great ag teacher (Pat Tax) and she’s been doing a ton with students with greenhouses for a number of years. Now, she’s just a go-getter when it comes to projects, but she never had really a large classroom that could do a lot of the genetics side to ag, the biodiversity side to ag and now she’s just got a beautiful classroom,” Weber said.
The new classroom is two classrooms that have been combined. Besides the large and open areas, plenty of storage capacity and convenient work spaces, it has three sinks, one of which is very large and has four faucets, Tax said.
In addition, the room has several large windows which will provide the hydroponics with natural light, she said.
One thing that was very nice during the project, Tax said, was that the district and the builders sought her input when it came to designing the new ag classroom, down to the whiteboard wall.
“It’s not something that you think of, like how do you teach in a lab? You still need a place to write,” she said.
Tax, who teaches a variety of classes, from agriculture and greenhouse to cement, plumbing and electrical wiring, said the large space will make switching classes more convenient and time-efficient for the students and her. While the students are taught from a textbook, much of Tax’s teaching is very hands-on, she said.
Just the ability to store the supplies for the different classes in one location is huge, Tax said. Prior to moving into the new classroom, the ag department’s different supplies were stored at whatever location there was room. Sometimes that meant going on a “wild goose chase” to locate what was needed.
“Like, oh my gosh, it was so funny. We were looking for the 1,020 trays a couple of weeks ago, the black trays (used for planting). I knew I had a stack of them, so the kids were looking,” she said.
Tax said the students searched for the trays at different locations across the school grounds. Eventually they located the trays in the high school media center.
“It was crazy, because my stuff was parked all over the school, so having the space to store it in the classroom, is great,” she said.
Tax said she is extremely thankful for the upgrades to the ag department.
“It makes me feel like the program is valued. I feel valued,” she said.
In the wood shop, vocational educational teacher John Rossum said the removal of internal storage created a larger classroom. An addition on the north side has also allowed for materials to be stored nearby, as well as the compressor.
Besides the new HVAC, dust vacuum and duct work reconfiguration having been completed, Rossum said the increased space will allow the district to add new equipment over time.
Rossum estimates the old shop space was about 16 years old. The main goal with the remodel of the woodshop was to create more space, so students wouldn’t feel as crowded. The increased space also allows for larger projects to be built, Rossum said.
Woodshop class is a great opportunity for students to learn a variety of skills, Rossum said, especially if they are considering the pursuit of a career in construction, cabinet making, designing and more.
The new and improved woodshop is something seventh grade students Brady Smude and Carter Happke have enjoyed. During the open house, they demonstrated their use of a laser engraver to make personalized wood signs.
“I really like the laser engraver, because I just like cutting wood and stuff,” Smude said.
In addition to lettering, the laser engraver can be programmed to engrave images, as well. Not completely finished with his personalized sign, he said he planned to include an image of a tractor and one of a cow, since he lives on a dairy farm.
“It means a lot that we actually get to do this,” Happke said.
Both Smude and Happke said they plan to display their signs somewhere in their homes.
Weber said the room between the welding and woodshops will be used for instruction and a home to technical equipment, such as 3D printers, a laser engraver and computer design stations. The room features windows on both sides, which allows a clear view into both the welding and wood shops.
During the open house, sophomore Jackson Daiker shared with visitors about the art of 3D printing and displayed a variety of items he had made. 3D printing, he said, can be used to make fun designs, such as a toy octopus, or useful, functioning ball bearings.
Daiker said while there is certainly a learning curve to getting a hang for designing, programming and more to 3D printing, it is a field he considers he may go into.
“I really enjoy doing it. 3D printing is going to be a big part of the world in the future,” he said.
In the welding shop, an addition on the north side and to the east increased the storage space, as well as room for the plasma cutter and new venting system.
In addition, new welding stations and an overhead door into the shop were installed, Weber said.
Industrial Technology Educator Paul Gruber said he is excited for the upgrade to the welding area. While the basics of welding are taught along with four or five kinds of welding, Gruber believes in letting the student pursue their own interests when it comes to welding.
“I want them to have fun,” he said.
Because of that, students are given the opportunity to work on personal projects and through it, are able to learn a lot since the genuine interest is there. He also teaches an elective course, so the desire is already there, he said.
During the open house, freshman Olivia Larson welded a flower. She is in Gruber’s shop class, and she has come to have many favorites, such as MIG welding, gas welding and plasma cutting.
“The new shop class is amazing. Mr. Gruber is one of the reasons I really like the class. He makes it fun and is always there to help. He is so kind and an amazing teacher,” she said.
Larson said she took welding for the first time last year and wants to take many, many more classes. She’s also excited for the opportunity as it opens up so many things for the future, she said.
“Overall, this is one of my favorite classes,” she said.
While blacksmithing isn’t taught as a class at Healy High School, junior Bryce Kowalzek has been able to pursue it and the new welding shop area gives him just the space for it. He demonstrated some of his skills during the open house.
Kowalzek said his desire to get into blacksmithing stems from simply having seen it done on television. The anvil and the majority of hammers he uses when forging the iron once belonged to his grandfather, Steve Kowalzek, who was a blacksmith.
Although his grandfather died in 1993, Kowalzek said it means a lot to him to be able to use his grandfather’s tools.
“I ain’t as good as he was, but I’m getting better,” he said.
When it comes to blacksmithing, Kowalzek likes the creativity part.
“In blacksmithing, you can take any shape of steel, heat it up and you can bend it, you can squish it, you can twist it around. You can make anything if you’ve just got the imagination,” he said.
The biggest thing he has learned when it comes to the art of blacksmithing is patience. It is a virtue he is still working on, he said.
“When you forge, you can’t rush it. If you rush it, you break it,” he said.
Kowalzek plans to pursue a career as a farrier, a field in which blacksmithing will come in handy. He has already shoed his and his sister’s horses.
From time to time, Kowalzek uses blacksmithing to make gifts. For Mother’s Day last year, he forged flowers for his mom and placed them in a wooden vase he made in shop class. The flowers are still on the kitchen counter and won’t wither.
“She can’t kill these ones,” he said.
With the industrial technology project other related areas were completed including rooftop HVAC for heating, air conditioning and fresh air in all spaces, and a hallway for access to door no. 8 that runs along the FACS room and houses three new offices for staff. In addition, the loading dock was moved and a new dust vacuum serving the wood shop was installed on the north side of the wood shop. A new girls’ bathroom and lockers, as well as a transformer and switchboard to provide an additional 2000 AMPS were included in the project, Weber said.
As part of the project, a new special education classroom was added which has its own restroom and sensory room, Weber said.
Weber said the project was made possible as a result of the district being fiscally responsible.
“We were able to pay for this project without the need for a bond referendum,” he said.
The total cost of the project was about $4 million.
“We were able to move some of the costs into a Minnesota Department of Education-approved lease levy which accounted for about $2.5 million. Then, because the district has been saving money for years, we were able to pay the rest of the $1.5 million out of district fund balances that were set aside for facility repairs and upgrades,” Weber said.
“We actually had a construction lease that was done paying on projects we did back in 2005. I was able to end those because they’re paid off completely,” Weber said. “Then, I had to fly to the State Department to get approval to use construction lease dollars to support the cost of some of this program. They’re kind of picky on how you can use these dollars, but for portions of this project I was able to do and especially anything new, so that helped.”
Weber said the district is still waiting for some of the equipment to arrive. A lot of the equipment is paid by grants the district has received, including federal funding and other avenues.
Next, the district is looking at upgrading one of its four chemistry lab rooms. In the last 10 years, three of the rooms have been upgraded, so the upgrade would be for the remaining room. Exactly when that will be is unknown, he said.
