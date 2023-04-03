Pierz completes industrial tech project at Healy High School
The welding shop at Pierz Healy High School was one of the areas that were upgraded in the industrial technology project.

    For the last few years, the Pierz School District has been busy remodeling and upgrading its industrial technology departments. Their hard work and tenacity finally paid off, as visitors had the opportunity to tour the areas and learn more about the project at an open house, March 22.

    Supt. George Weber said the goal with the industrial technology project was to ensure that students were given the tools, instruction, time and rigor to be prepared to step into a degree or career they are passionate about. In order to do so, given how much technology has advanced, the district partnered with Sourcewell to provide the students access and experience to use a variety of high tech machines.

Pierz Healy Junior Bryce Kowalzek plans to become a farrier.
3D printing has opened a whole new world for Pierz Healy sophomore Jackson Daiker.
Seventh graders Brady Smude, left, and Carter Happke had fun making personalized with the laser engraver that was recently added to their school.
During the open house of the completed industrial technology project at Pierz Healy High School, March 22, freshman Olivia Larson welded a flower.

