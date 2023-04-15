In its pursuit to purchase a gravel pit near the city’s golf course and campgrounds, the Pierz Council approved another step forward. The city wants to use the site to expand its campground and add other amenities for recreation in the area.
Jerod Griffith with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), the city’s engineer, laid out a proposal for the gravel pit reclamation and environmental study, a part of doing the city’s due diligence.
The gravel pit, currently owned by Knife River, is located near the Skunk River and adjacent to the city’s park and the Pierz public schools. The gravel pit is about 33.5 acres, and affords the city a chance to expand its existing park within a half mile of the Soo Line Trail.
Right now, the pit is used to temporarily stockpile material. As such, the city wants to know exactly what it would be purchasing, and what kind of materials are in the gravel pit.
Griffith said the project will be broken down into four tasks.
The first task is the environmental site assessment.
SEH will do a site visit to evaluate any visual or visual evidence of environmental issues on the property, Griffith said. SEH will also comb through public records, such as maps, historic aerials of the site and property research, as well as conduct interviews of past owners and employees of the owners of the gravel pit.
Second, SEH will have a boundary survey completed, to identify the property corners and property lines and drafting survey certificates for property owners.
The third task is finalizing a report started in 2019, wrapping everything up and submitting it to the local government entity.
Fourth, SEH will look into what the reclamation requirements, regulated by the local government — which, at this point, is Morrison County.
Griffith said once the city purchases that property and annexes it into the city, it needs to be determined if at that point, the city becomes the government entity regulating it.
The process will be started as soon as weather permits.
“We’ll be looking at the site sooner rather than later,” Griffith said.
The results should be completed in time to be presented at an August council meeting.
The proposed cost, based on an hourly rate, was not to exceed $18,300.
Mayor John Perleberg said the study will give the city a look at where the pit is environmentally, and whether the city could run into some environmental issues.
“It’s well worth the money to see where the city sits with that,” he said. “It’s not super cheap, but it’s something the city needs to do.”
Perleberg noted that he and City Administrator Bob Otremba had spoken with a representative at Knife River and the company was willing to work with the city to purchase the gravel pit.
The city again applied for a $198,000 Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) grant to help pay for the pit. The city had previously applied for a $200,000 LCCMR grant, but was denied in 2022.
“There is a timeline with that, which kind of runs with what Jerod’s doing,” Perleberg said.
Sometime in August, which is pretty close to the time Griffith laid out, is about when the city would find out whether it had been awarded the LCCMR grant.
“That would be active in 2024, then that would all work together, then we start the negotiations if we get that grant,” Perleberg said.
“If we don’t get the grant, then we have to look at other avenues to purchase the gravel pit,” Perleberg said.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a permit for Holy Trinity School to put in a sidewalk along the south side of the school;
• Adopted a resolution in support of the application for Sourcewell’s 2023 Community Impact Funds for Local Governments, which will be awarded through a lottery. The funds would be used to purchase a snowplow attachment for the city’s front end loader;
• Finalized a list of topics for the April 24 workshop at 5 p.m., including discussion on Industrial Park lots; listening to Ron Karst who plans to talk about some land he owns and development; the city’s donation process; edible THC, with Police Chief Eric Hanneken to speak about how the city can move forward with that; discussion on employee reviews and wage increases; and discussion on the Small Cities Development program;
• Approved hiring new employees Lisa Leidenfrost, Chris Emerson and Kyle Stangl for the clubhouse and approved increasing Lydia Otremba’s wages to $14.50 per hour. With the new hires, the clubhouse staff is at 14;
• Approved rehiring Nick Scholl at $20 per hour, and hiring Bryce LeBlanc and Jack Byker to work on the new nine, with sporadic hours. Scholl, who has worked for the city before has worked on graders.
The Council’s regular meeting will be held following the workshop at 7 p.m.. Monday, April 24, following the Council’s workshop..
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.