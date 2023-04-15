In its pursuit to purchase a gravel pit near the city’s golf course and campgrounds, the Pierz Council approved another step forward. The city wants to use the site to expand its campground and add other amenities for recreation in the area.

The gravel pit owned by Knife River is highlighted in blue. Short Elliott Hendrickson, the city’s engineers, made a proposal on a reclamation and environmental study for the area. Image courtesy of Short Elliott Hendrickson.

Jerod Griffith with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), the city’s engineer, laid out a proposal for the gravel pit reclamation and environmental study, a part of doing the city’s due diligence.

