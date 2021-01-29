The Pierz City Council approved a cost sharing agreement with Morrison County Monday, for a road project planned for this summer.
Morrison County Engineer Steve Backowski told the Council that the county — which is the lead entity on the project — is getting closer to receiving authorization from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a major construction project on Third Avenue North in Pierz. Once MnDOT has approved the project, it will open for bids, with a target to begin construction in mid-May.
The project includes complete reconstruction of Third Avenue North from Centennial Drive to Kamnic Street, just less than one mile of roadway. The project features replacement of the road, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main. It will also include a new 8-foot-wide trail along the south side of the road along with street and trail lighting on the north side. The trail will extend along the west side of Kamnic Street, and a storm water pond will be constructed in the southeast corner of the Third Avenue North/Centennial Drive intersection.
Monday’s vote provided consensus to the county that Pierz agreed to a 60/40 split on the costs of the project, with Morrison County picking up the larger portion of the tab.
Preliminary opinion of construction-only costs projected a total cost of $3.557 million, meaning the county would pay $1.601 million and the city would pick up $974,100 of that projected cost. The Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District would pay the remaining $981,700 for sewer and water elements of the project. That projection, however, does not include engineering, easement acquisition, city electric utility relocation and 10% in contingency costs. A more precise dollar amount will not be available until a bid is accepted for construction of the project.
“We’re not going to know an exact dollar amount until this goes out for bids,” said Pierz City Administrator Bob Otremba. “This is just an estimate for publication purposes.”
The city has already obtained $560,700 in Safe Routes to School funding to offset its portion of the total cost.
A target date of March 18 has been set to open bids. Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc. (SEH), the city’s engineer, is estimating construction would begin in May and be completed in late September or early October.
Along with the Safe Routes to School funding, the Council discussed other ways to pay for some of its portion of the project.
“This is going to be a challenging project to fund,” Otremba said. “We’re looking at potential costs of up to $1.5 million. There’s no way we’re going to be able to pay for that without some kind of grant.”
One option the Council discussed was applying for a Local Road Improvement Project grant through MnDOT. Pierz has applied for those funds in the past and has been denied, but MnDOT has made more money available for the 2021 funding period than in years past.
“If we don’t try it, we’re never going to finish the road,” said Council Member Don Bujalski.
The Council also agreed to pay its portion of the engineering costs for the project to SEH, which amounts to $106,800. Morrison County will pay $160,200, for a total cost of $267,000.
Pierz City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a resolution to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Pierz Senior Center, for the city of Pierz to act as a conduit for a $3 million loan for Horizon Health Inc. The city would not be liable if Horizon Health Inc. failed to make payments on the loan;
• Swore in Jacque Ballou to the Pierz City Council;
• Approved an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance code to allow tiny homes in city mobile home parks; and
• Discussed applying for a Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources grant to pay for potential upgrades at the Pierz Campground.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Pierz Senior Center.
