The Pierz Brewers shut out the Upsala Blue Jays 3-0, Saturday, July 2, in Victory League baseball action. The Brewers held their opponent to just three hits.
For the Brewers, Pete Schommer took the mound, pitching all nine innings. He struck out six batters, walked one and gave up three hits.
Cody Kimman stole the show at the plate for the Brewers. Kimman drove in all three runs, including two solo home runs and an RBI double. Ryan Stuckmeyer also recorded three hits, one being a double.
For the Blue Jays, they were shut out 3-0 and only managed to record three hits.
The three hits came from Brock Cichon, Matt Swanson and Levi Lampert. Swanson was also walked once.
Swanson took the loss on the mound for the Blue Jays. He pitched eight innings, giving up 11 hits and eight runs. He struck out three batters and walked one.
The Brewers improve to 6-5 on the season and host the Buckman Billygoats, Friday, July 8.
The Blue Jays hoped to rebound against the Randall Cubs, Saturday, July 2, but found themselves losing their third in a row.
In the 4-2 loss, Lampert recorded the two Blue Jays’ runs on two sacrifice flies.
Lampert took the loss on the mound, striking out six batters and walking one. He allowed four runs on 10 hits.
The Blue Jays fell to 5-7 following the losses. They hope to rebound in their road game against the Swanville Swans, Saturday, July 10, at 1:30 p.m.
Cubs split last two games
The Randall Cubs took down the Upsala Blue Jays 4-2 at home, Saturday, July 2.
Rick Drew drove in two runs on a single in the first inning to give the Cubs an early lead. Travis Wenzel would hit an RBI single in the fifth and Drew drove in another run in the seventh.
On the mound, Wenzel pitched the whole game, striking out five batters, walking two and giving up two runs on three hits.
The Cubs fell to the St. Stephen Steves the same day, failing to score a run in the 10-0 loss.
Wenzel recorded the lone hit for the Cubs, finishing with one hit and one walk in two at-bats.
Caleb Strack took the mound, pitching for five innings. Strack struck out eight batters and walked five, giving up nine runs on eight hits.
The Cubs fell to 3-7 and traveled to Pierz to take on the Lakers, Wednesday, July 6. (See separate story)
Rebels get their 10th win
The Fort Ripley Rebels took down the St. Mathias Devils, Saturday, July 2, winning 16-4.
The Rebels recorded 13 hits to the Devils’ six. No other stats were available.
Fort Ripley improved to 10-2 and will travel to Freeport to take on the Black Sox, Saturday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Royalton loses to Sartell
The Royalton Riverdogs lost to the Sartell Stone Poneys, Wednesday, July 6, 3-2. No stats were available.
The Riverdogs dropped to 3-11 on the season and play the Aitkin Steam at home, Sunday, July 10, at 1:30 p.m.
