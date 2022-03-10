The Pierz boys wrestling team saw three state qualifiers perform Friday and Saturday, March 4-5. Carter Young, in the 106-pound weight class, Chase Becker, in the 132-pound weight class, and Trevor Radunz, in the 145-pound weight class, all represented the Pioneers.
Unfortunately, Young and Becker were unable to place, but Radunz placed third.
Radunz, who had a 44-1 record, wrestled Alex Temple of Totino-Grace in the first round. He pinned him easily in just 40 seconds, to move on to the quarterfinal.
In the quarterfinals, Radunz faced Fairmont/Martin County West’s Kain Sanders. Radunz bested his opponent, winning in a 10-1 major decision, moving on to the next round.
In the semifinals, Radunz wrestled Maxwell Petersen of Byron, who had a 50-0 record. Radunz was unable to give Petersen his first loss as Petersen won in a technical fall.
Radunz won his next two consolation matches with a pin in 4:02 and a major decision, to place third overall in his class.
Young had a 33-6 record going into the tournament. He won his first match in the 106 weight class over Gavin Gould of St. Francis, in a 6-2 decision.
Young moved on to the quarterfinals, where he faced Michael Olson of Albert Lea Area, who had a 51-3 record. Unfortunately, Young was pinned in 1:55.
In the consolation round, Young lost again, this time on an 8-2 decision.
Becker wrestled Delano’s Cael Olson in the first round, and lost on an 8-5 decision, cutting his day short.
Although none of the Pierz boys placed first, making state is an impressive feat. They hope to come back next year to win it all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.