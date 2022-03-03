The Pierz boys basketball team hosted St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Feb. 24, but ended up losing to their conference rival, 55-50.
The loss was their sixth in a row and dropped them to 6-16 on the season.
Ian Oberfeld led the Pioneers in scoring with 18. He finished the night completing 6-of-12 total field goals, 2-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line. He also tallied four total rebounds.
Zachary Jones scored 13 of the Pioneers’ points, completing 4-of-8 total field goals and 3-of-7 from the 3-point line. He also recorded three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
After suffering a loss to St. Cloud Cathedral, the Pierz boys basketball team hosted Pillager, Friday, Feb. 25, and got it done at home, winning 75-63.
It was a rocky start for the Pioneers as they found themselves down 10-1 to start the game. It looked grim.
The Pioneers scored on a 2-pointer and a free throw, but the Huskies went on an eight-point run to make it 18-4.
But Coach Kahl and his team rallied and came roaring back.
After each team exchanged a few baskets, the Pioneers would go in a nine-point run themselves, with Ben Virnig, Ian Oberfeld, and Andrew Winscher all scoring 2-pointers, and Zachary Jones sinking a three, bringing the score to 22-16.
The Huskies would increase the lead after scoring on a 2-pointer and a free throw, but Jones would score on another shot from beyond the arc, to bring the score to 25-19
The Pioneers would slowly gain back the ground before the half.
With under a minute left, the Pioneers were down 36-27. Oberfeld and Kirby Fischer would both nail their shots from outside the arc to make it 36-33.
The Huskies would land a 3-pointer of their own, trying to increase their lead before halftime.
But as the clock was winding down, Eugene Skiba scored a 2-pointer and free throw and Oberfeld would score again in the final seconds, to bring the Pioneers back into the game, only down by one point, 39-38.
It was a much needed rallying point for the home team after being down so may points early in the game.
The Pioneers came out swinging, as they would go on an eight-point run to start the second half, with five of those points coming from Virnig.
With their first lead of the night, the Pioneers kept their foot on the gas, not letting the Huskies close the gap.
It was all Pierz in the second half. Pillager never got within five points in their attempts to take the lead back.
Oberfeld was on fire all game, leading the Pioneers in scoring with 24. He finished the night making 10-of-12 field goals, with 8-of-9 on 2-pointers and 2-of-3 on 3-pointers.
Not to be outdone, Virnig was second for the Pioneers with 20 points, finishing the night shooting 7-of-9 on field goals, all from inside the arc, and making 6-of-8 of his free throws.
The comeback win snapped the Pioneers six-game losing streak, bringing their record to 7-16 on the season.
They traveled to Milaca, Tuesday, March 1, to face the Wolves and beat them on their own court, 78-71.
The win over the conference rival improves the Pioneers’ record to 8-16 on the season and 3-10 in the conference.
Pierz hoped to end its season on a high note as it hosts Foley, Friday, March 4, for the final game of the regular season.
