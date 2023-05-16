The Pierz Pioneers boys golf team traveled Sauk Rapids, May 10, to compete in a Granite Ridge meet consisting of eight teams. Unfortunately, the Pioneers finished in seventh place, recording a stroke total of 369.

Caden Knutson was the top Pioneers golfer, recording an 88, taking 25th. One stroke behind him was Nathan Cekalla, with an 89, in 28th.

