The Pierz Pioneers boys golf team traveled Sauk Rapids, May 10, to compete in a Granite Ridge meet consisting of eight teams. Unfortunately, the Pioneers finished in seventh place, recording a stroke total of 369.
Caden Knutson was the top Pioneers golfer, recording an 88, taking 25th. One stroke behind him was Nathan Cekalla, with an 89, in 28th.
Jacob LeBlanc took 33rd, recording a stroke count of 93. Shay Watercott took 41st place after finishing with a count of 99. Bryce LeBlanc was one stroke behind him, recording a 100, taking 43rd. Braden LeBlanc rounded out the Pioneers golfers with a 104, taking 47th.
They traveled to Mora, Friday, May 12, to compete in another Granite Ridge meet, this time placing sixth among eight teams, with a final count of 353.
Cekalla upped his game by finishing with an 80, taking seventh place overall. Jacob LeBlanc improved by seven strokes, recording an 86, finishing in 20th.
Braden LeBlanc had the biggest improvement, finishing 15 strokes better than he did in the previous meet. He recorded an 89, taking 30th.
Knutson had an off day recording a 98, taking 41st. Watercott and Bryce LeBlanc also struggled, with Watercott finishing in 44th, with a 104, and Bryce finishing in 47th, with a 114.
The Pioneers traveled to Little Falls, Monday, May 15. They finished in sixth place among eight competing teams, with a stroke total of 369.
Jacob LeBlanc improved his game once more finishing in the top five. He scored an 80 to take fifth place overall.
The rest of the Pioneers seemed to struggle once again. Cekalla scored a respectable 93 to take 30th overall, but the other golfers were unable to crack the top 40.
The next meet the Pioneers compete in isWednesday, May 17, in Sartell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.