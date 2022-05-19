golf

Pictured, from left; Lance Otremba, Alex Banick, Tyler Theis, Jacob LeBlanc, Connor Gotvald and Logan Herold.

The Pierz boys golf team took fifth out of 10 teams at Kimball, Thursday, May 12. The team finished with 345 strokes.

The match was very close as the Pioneers were only two strokes behind fourth place Albany, and six strokes out of first place.

Logan Herold was the Pioneers’ top golfer, finishing the meet with 81 strokes, placing him in seventh. The first place golfer finished with a 75.

Lance Otremba was the next Pioneer to place, coming in 10th, with an 85.

Alex Banick was close behind, with an 87, to take 14th.

Tyler Theis placed 25th, with a 92. Connor Gotvald took 50th place after finishing the course with 103 strokes.

Rounding out the golfers for the Pioneers was Jacob LeBlanc, who placed 53rd with a 104.

The team’s next meet was in Blackberry Ridge to compete in the Granite Ridge Conference Tournament, Monday, May 16.

They placed sixth out of eight teams, finishing with 353 strokes.

Herold was yet again the top golfer for the Pioneers, placing sixth, with 81 strokes. He was followed closely by Otremba, who placed eighth, with an 82.

Theis and Banick both finished with 95 strokes, tying for 33rd.

LeBlanc finished in 44th, with a 103. Right behind him was Gotvald, who placed 47th, with a 109.

On the second day of the tournament, the Pioneers finished with a total of 693 strokes over the two days, taking fifth place.

Otremba was the leader for the Pioneers, finishing the day with 82 strokes, 163 overall, taking eighth place.

Herold finished with 83 strokes, 164 overall, to take 10th. Banick shot an 82, finishing with 177 overall, to take 23rd.

Theis took 43rd, finishing with a 102, 197 overall and LeBlanc finished right behind him in 44th, with a 96, 199 overall. Gotvald finished with a 94, 203 overall, to take 46th.

