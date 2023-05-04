The Pierz boys golf team traveled to Milaca, Thursday, April 27. Unfortunately they had a rough time, taking eighth place among 10 teams, with a final stroke count of 382.
Nathan Cekalla finished as the Pioneers’ top golfer. He took 19th after recording a 93. Caden Knutson took 30th after finishing with 99 strokes and Braden LeBlanc was right behind him, in 31st, with 100 strokes.
Bryce LeBlanc finished out his night with a 103, taking 38th. Shay Watercott took 42nd after recording a 106 and Ty Leidenfrost rounded out the Pioneers’ golfers with a 111, taking 48th place.
The Pioneers’ young group of golfers look to improve upon their performances Monday, May 1, when they traveled to Albany. Unfortunately, they still seemed to be stuck in a rut, finishing seventh among eight teams. However, the team’s score of 378 was not too far behind the teams scoring ahead of them, with Zimmerman and Foley scoring 368 and 370, respectively.
Jacob LeBlanc was the top Pioneer this time, finishing with an 87, taking 10th. Cekalla placed 15th after recording an 89. Braden LeBlanc’s performance netted him a 99, taking 38th.
Knutson placed 42nd after finishing with a 103 and Bryce LeBlanc and Leidenfrost finished back to back, in 45th and 46th, respectively. Bryce finished with 104 strokes and Leidenfrost finished with 107 strokes.
They hosted their next meet, Tuesday, May 2, where they unfortunately took last place among eight teams. The Pioneers finished with a final score of 385.
Jacob LeBlanc finished as the best golfer for Pierz, finishing in 34th, with a 94. Braden LeBlanc took 36th, with a 95, and Cekalla finished 38th, with a 96.
Finishing tied in 44th were Knutson and Watercott, with 100 strokes each and Bryce LeBlanc rounded out the Pioneers golfers with a 102 and a 46th place finish.
The Pioneers’ next meet is Monday, May 8, in Elk River.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.