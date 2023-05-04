The Pierz boys golf team traveled to Milaca, Thursday, April 27. Unfortunately they had a rough time, taking eighth place among 10 teams, with a final stroke count of 382.

Nathan Cekalla finished as the Pioneers’ top golfer. He took 19th after recording a 93. Caden Knutson took 30th after finishing with 99 strokes and Braden LeBlanc was right behind him, in 31st, with 100 strokes.

