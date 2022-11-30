kahl
Head Coach Joe Kahl coaches defensive techniques during a practice.

The Pierz boys basketball team looks to improve upon their 2021-22 season. Last year, the team struggled in closing out games, with 15 out of 26 games being decided by a single digit.

“Just hitting on it in practice and reminding them that we need guys to step up in those situations. You gotta be the guy that wants the ball in your hands in those situations rather than looking for someone else to do the job.”

skiba
Kyle Winscher, right, defends the basket against Eugene Skiba, left, during practice. 

