The Pierz boys basketball team looks to improve upon their 2021-22 season. Last year, the team struggled in closing out games, with 15 out of 26 games being decided by a single digit.
“Just hitting on it in practice and reminding them that we need guys to step up in those situations. You gotta be the guy that wants the ball in your hands in those situations rather than looking for someone else to do the job.”
One thing Kahl is focusing on is playing harder defense. His squad certainly has the height advantage, but he said he wants to utilize that and protect the paint.
“Last year we had one strong rebounder. I want three strong rebounders this year. That makes a difference too. When you give the other team opportunities to score points, they score, and when you lose by single digits, there’s your game.”
“We lost some really good leaders but every year you have other guys step up and grab the bull by the horns.”
One of those leaders who’s taking charge is senior Eugene Skiba, who was a part of the team last season.
“We have a lot of us coming back,” Skiba said. “We are a lot faster than we were last year. Last year we struggled in transition a lot, we gave up a lot of transition points. We gave up a lot of turnovers. We are gonna try to take care of the ball better.”
Skiba said they are working on a lot of drills to remedy the poor transition skills. He said many times last year they would score points and not recoup fast enough to switch to defense in time before the other team scored, ruining the Pioneers’ momentum.
Another leader of this Pierz team is Ian Oberfeld, who will be taking a different position in terms of leadership. Oberfeld is likely out for the season with a wrist injury that he suffered last season.
“Ian knows basketball really well,” Kahl said. “He’s able to see things and help guys out.”
Despite not being able to join his team on the court, Oberfeld came back to help in a managerial type role.
“(This team) is solid,” Oberfeld said. “We have speed and a lot of athleticism. It’s not just basketball skill, it’s pure athleticism.”
The Pioneers look to start 1-0 in their first game as they travel to Holdingford Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:15 p.m.
